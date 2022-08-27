Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Charles Leclerc in a spin as Sergio Perez sets the pace in third practice at Belgian GP

The Monegasque thudded the wall with 10 minutes remaining in final practice

Philip Duncan
Saturday 27 August 2022 13:52
Comments
(Getty Images)

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc spun in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Sergio Perez posted the fastest time.

World champion Max Verstappen, who will be relegated towards the back of the field for Sunday’s race for taking on a new engine, finished behind his Red Bull team-mate. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was third, and Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.

Leclerc, who is also set to be thrown down the starting grid after exceeding his number of allocated engine parts, thudded the wall with 10 minutes remaining. The Monegasque lost control of his Ferrari on the entry to Turn 12 before sliding into the gravel, and the right-rear of his Ferrari making contact with the tyre barrier.

Leclerc, whose championship challenge has been hindered following mistakes by man and machine, was able to limp out of the sand trap without sustaining major injury to his car.

“I am back out, [and] I don’t think the car is damaged,” he reported before limping back to the garage.

Recommended

The session was suspended for five minutes following Leclerc’s crash, with Perez pipping Verstappen in the closing stages to take top spot. Perez ended the one-hour running at an overcast Spa-Francorchamps 0.137 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

Sainz finished almost eight tenths off the pace, and Norris the only other driver within a second of Perez. With Verstappen and Leclerc serving grid penalties, Lewis Hamilton might have hoped to profit from his rivals’ plight.

But Mercedes appear to be struggling for pace here in the Ardennes, with George Russell sixth, one second back, and Hamilton a distant 12th. Qualifying starts at 4pm local time (3pm UK).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in