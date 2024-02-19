✕ Close Christian Horner says allegations are 'distraction' for Red Bull as he breaks silence

Formula One has made its first statement on the controversy surrounding Christian Horner, as F1 urged Red Bull to conclude its investigation into his alleged conduct as soon as possible.

Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence last week during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.

The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude. With the new season starting on 2 March, F1 has now released a statement on the investigation.

It read: “We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process. We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.”

