Christian Horner – latest: F1 makes statement with Red Bull boss still facing ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Follow all the latest updates after F1 releases its first statement about the investigation focused on Christian Horner
Formula One has made its first statement on the controversy surrounding Christian Horner, as F1 urged Red Bull to conclude its investigation into his alleged conduct as soon as possible.
Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence last week during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude. With the new season starting on 2 March, F1 has now released a statement on the investigation.
It read: “We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process. We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing.”
F1 wants Christian Horner matter ‘clarified at earliest opportunity’
Latest on Horner investigation
Formula One has called for Christian Horner’s Red Bull future to be “clarified at the earliest opportunity”.
Horner’s role as Red Bull team principal remains in the balance following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Speaking at Red Bull Racing’s car launch in Milton Keynes last Thursday, the 50-year old continued to emphatically deny the allegations made against him, and insisted he would be in Bahrain for the opening race of the season on March 2.
Christian Horner: The Red Bull F1 Drive to Survive star married to Spice Girl Geri Halliwell
Christian Horner’s influence on Formula One – from the 31-year-old hotshot team principal in 2005 to unmissable mainstay of the paddock nearly 20 years on – is unquestionable. The Red Bull boss was tasked with a monumental mission when he was put in charge of the energy drink giant’s peculiar foray into the pinnacle of world motorsport in the mid-2000s. The castle he has built since has been stratospherically impressive.
Case in point was last year’s near-perfect season, winning 21 out of 22 races. It has all been, perhaps, even beyond his own lofty aspirations.
But it could all come crumbling down. As details emerged last Monday, Horner is now subject to an investigation by Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, after a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” was made by a female colleague. Horner strongly denies the allegations.
Christian Horner breaks silence at Red Bull F1 car launch over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ allegations
Christian Horner insists the support he has received from within Red Bull has been “overwhelming” as the Formula One boss broke his silence during the ongoing investigation into his conduct.
The Red Bull team principal also repeatedly denied the allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” made against him by a female colleague and insisted he was “confident” of clearing his name. He could give no timeframe on when the investigation will conclude.
Appearing publicly for the first time since the investigation was publicised – at Red Bull’s 2024 F1 car launch at their HQ in Milton Keynes last Thursday – Horner added that he intends on being in Bahrain for pre-season testing this week.
While unable to comment on the nature of the investigation, Horner appeared composed and undeterred by the allegations, continually insisting it was “business as normal” at the world-championship winning team ahead of the new F1 season starting on 2 March.
Christian Horner latest
A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson told The Independent on Friday night: “As already stated, it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed.”
Red Bull Racing have refused to comment on the matter.
In the only official comment from the team or company all week, Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.
“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Christian Horner spoke out about the allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him for the first time at the Red Bull car launch on Thursday in Milton Keynes
Christian Horner’s history at Red Bull
Breaking the monopoly of Ferrari, McLaren and Renault, Red Bull stormed to four straight drivers’ titles from 2010-2013, with Sebastian Vettel in the cockpit.
Horner was quickly making a name for himself with results on the track and influence off the track, gaining the trust and support of F1 supremo Ecclestone. So much so, in fact, that Horner served as best man at Ecclestone’s wedding to third wife Fabaina in 2012, and then vice-versa when Horner married Geri Halliwell three years later. Their straight-talking similarities seemed to trump the 43-year age gap.
Season-by-season, Horner’s visibility became synonymous with the sport. Even in this current period of record-breaking schedules, he does not miss a race. Always keen to have his say, he rarely turns down an interview with either the print or broadcast press.
One such moment, in Singapore in 2014, saw an exchange with Martin Brundle on the grid. Eulogising about F1’s original night race circuit, Horner quipped: “It’s a shame you’re too old to have driven here really.” Brundle, forever sharp-witted, quickly jibed back: “Shame you weren’t fast enough to get into Formula One!”
Verstappen re-iterates Red Bull commitment
“My dream is to win races. I have a lot of respect for the brand Ferrari and of course I hope to see a lot of different teams competing for wins,” he said at the RB20 car launch
“But at the moment I’m very happy where I’m at so I don’t see myself leaving at the moment.”
Verstappen will be the favourite when the new F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 2 March.
How did Horner get into F1?
A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.
Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.
It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One. Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.
