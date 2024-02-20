✕ Close Christian Horner says allegations are 'distraction' for Red Bull as he breaks silence

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

With the matter set to drag on into pre-season testing this week - with the first race of the season on 2 March - F1 has urged Red Bull GmbH to conclude the investigation as soon as possible. Horner is set to be on the pitwall in Bahrain at testing, which starts on Wednesday.

But Marko defended the team’s stance. Speaking to Red Bull’s ServusTV channel about the Horner situation, Marko said: “As you know, this is an internal investigation. The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.

“[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

