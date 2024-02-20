Christian Horner – latest: Red Bull chief Helmut Marko speaks out over ‘inappropriate behaviour’ probe
Follow all the latest updates with Horner set to appear on the pitwall at pre-season testing in Bahrain
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has defended the timing of the company’s “inappropriate behaviour” investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
With the matter set to drag on into pre-season testing this week - with the first race of the season on 2 March - F1 has urged Red Bull GmbH to conclude the investigation as soon as possible. Horner is set to be on the pitwall in Bahrain at testing, which starts on Wednesday.
But Marko defended the team’s stance. Speaking to Red Bull’s ServusTV channel about the Horner situation, Marko said: “As you know, this is an internal investigation. The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.
“[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”
Christian Horner - latest: F1 wants Horner matter ‘clarified at earliest opportunity’
Formula One has called for Christian Horner’s Red Bull future to be “clarified at the earliest opportunity”.
Horner’s role as Red Bull team principal remains in the balance following a claim of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
Speaking at Red Bull Racing’s car launch in Milton Keynes last Thursday, the 50-year old continued to emphatically deny the allegations made against him, and insisted he would be in Bahrain for the opening race of the season on March 2.
Christian Horner latest - official statements:
A Red Bull GmbH spokesperson told The Independent on Friday night: “As already stated, it would not be appropriate for us to comment before the investigation is completed.”
Red Bull Racing have refused to comment on the matter.
In the only official comment from the team or company since the investigation opened, Red Bull GmbH said in a statement on Monday: “After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.
“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.
“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Christian Horner - latest: How did Red Bull boss get into F1?
A promising karter in his teenage years, Horner raced for two years in the late 1990s for Arden in Formula 3000, then the final stage before a potential F1 seat. Yet one moment in a pre-season test, when unable to match Juan Pablo Montoya’s commitment into a high-speed corner, told him all he needed to know.
Montoya would go on to race in F1, Horner would not. Abruptly, he retired from racing at the age of 25 and opted to cross over to the management side of the Arden team.
It was there he built up his early reputation, winning junior titles. But despite his relative immaturity in a motorsport management ecosystem then dominated by elder statesmen of the sport – Bernie Ecclestone, Ron Dennis, Ross Brawn etc. – his sights were still firmly set on Formula One.
Though talks with Eddie Jordan about a takeover fell through, at the age of 31 Horner became the youngest team principal on the grid when he was trusted with overseeing Red Bull’s entry into the sport, when the company’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz decided to venture into motorsport by purchasing Jaguar.
Christian Horner - latest: Will Horner be in Bahrain?
Yes.
Horner confirmed to journalists at the car launch last week that he will be in Bahrain for testing this week.
The investigation into his conduct is still ongoing and, until an outcome is reached, he will continue in his duties as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing.
Christian Horner - latest: F1 testing 2024 session timings in Bahrain and how to watch
The times for testing – at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir – are as follows:
(All times GMT)
Wednesday 21 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Thursday 22 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Friday 23 February
7am-11am – Morning session
12pm-4pm – Afternoon session
Christian Horner - latest: FIA make statement on Horner investigation
F1’s governing body, the FIA, have made a brief statement this morning, insisting they will not be commenting further until the probe is concluded.
“In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GMbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further,” read an FIA statement.
“The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport.”
Christian Horner - latest: When will we hear result of the investigation?
reports indicate that Red Bull - much like F1 - are keen for the investigation into Horner’s conduct to be concluded as soon as possible, perhaps as early as this week.
Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain tomorrow with the first race of the season at the Sakhir circuit on 2 March.
Christian Horner - latest: Helmut Marko breaks silence on Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has broken his silence over the Christian Horner investigation. The F1 team’s boss is being investigated by Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH over alleged behavioural grounds.
There is very little detail surrounding the complaints, with Horner strongly refuting all allegations made against him. The 50-year-old attended a hearing in London last Friday, meeting with the external barrister appointed by Red Bull GmbH.
Christian Horner - latest: Ford speak out on Christian Horner situation
Red Bull’s future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. said it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards.
Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.
Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said Friday at Daytona International Speedway that Ford is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Horner.
“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook said. “It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.”