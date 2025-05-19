Red Bull are building a bit of momentum – Team principal Christian Horner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner believes that Red Bull are building momentum in the drivers’ championship after Max Verstappen’s victory at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen completed a superb first-corner overtake on pole-sitter Oscar Piastri to fire himself to a second win of the season in Red Bull’s 400th Formula One race.

Lando Norris made a late move on McLaren team-mate Piastri to clinch second and cut the Australian’s championship lead to 13 points, with Verstappen 22 points adrift ahead of next weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Verstappen showed the pace to outgun the McLaren pair throughout the race, even after a late safety car saw his lead evaporate.

Team principal Horner was delighted that Red Bull were able to have the edge on McLaren for pace and believes it bodes well in Verstappen’s bid for a fifth successive drivers’ championship.

“It’s been a very positive weekend and I think we’re building a bit of momentum, which is important at this stage in the championship,” Horner said.

“To have the pace that we did in the race, I would say that’s probably, since certainly Brazil last year – which was a wet race – the first time I can remember in a long time we’ve had the pace to really pull away and out-deg the McLarens.

“A second win and arguably we should have won in Jeddah.

“It’s an important win for the team at this stage of the championship, it feels like we’re building a little bit of momentum behind the scenes.

“It’s a timely win championship wise. It keeps the pressure on and keeps us in touch.”

Talk over Verstappen’s future has dogged the team throughout a tricky start to the season, where they have been off the pace of McLaren as Piastri won four of the first six races.

Horner hailed the Dutchman’s focus on driving the team forward.

“All year he’s been working hard behind the scenes. He’s been very supportive in the team,” Horner said.

“There’s always a lot of noise outside of our team but never inside and everybody is just focused on the job.

“Everybody is leaving Imola upbeat about the upcoming races.”

McLaren opted not to allow Norris to pass Piastri, on older tyres, at the safety-car restart to attack Verstappen.

The British driver instead had to complete a bold overtake on his team-mate with five laps remaining, with the pair close to making contact.

Horner does not believe Norris would have threatened Verstappen and says McLaren having two drivers fighting for the title inevitably brings such issues.

“I think today we had the pace to cover whatever they could throw at us,” Horner added.

“Obviously they’ve got two drivers who are fighting for a world championship.

“At some point, self interest will always outweigh team interest. So they did a good job to not make contact.

“It was commendable that they were allowed to race but you could see how close it got.”