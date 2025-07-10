Christian Horner’s tension with Jos Verstappen part of exit – Gunther Steiner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner’s sour relationship with Max Verstappen’s father Jos played a role in the Red Bull team principal’s sudden dismissal, former Formula One team boss Gunther Steiner has claimed.

Horner’s tenure as boss of Red Bull was dramatically brought to an end on Wednesday, ending a 20-year chapter in charge of a team he led to 14 world championships.

Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, who announced they had released Horner with immediate effect, did not state a reason for his exit.

Horner’s departure comes 17 months after he was accused by a female staff member of “inappropriate behaviour”. Horner, 51, always denied the claims and was twice exonerated.

However, Verstappen Snr claimed back in March of last year that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner was not moved on, and it has been speculated this his departure is a power play by the Verstappen camp.

And former Haas team principal Steiner said: “There was open criticism, it was not hearsay. Jos openly critiqued the management of Red Bull, mainly Christian, so we were all fully aware that relationship wasn’t good.

“Max is the best driver at the moment and has got a big say in the team, so if he didn’t get on, or his father didn’t get on with Christian, for sure, that played a role in it.”

Verstappen has a contract until 2028 but Mercedes are interested in signing him and the Dutchman has been hesitant to say that he will see out his Red Bull deal.

Verstappen is third in the world championship, 69 points behind Oscar Piastri, and he has a performance-related release clause in his current contract. Red Bull are fourth in the constructors’ standings.

Steiner, who was speaking to talkSPORT, continued: “It’s difficult, because to have somebody like Max, you want to keep him, and you don’t give this power in a day.

“A driver like this grabs his power, because he knows his value for the team and you can see at Red Bull, the second driver has scored very few points, they cannot do it.

“Max put himself in this position to have a lot of say in the team because he is the biggest asset they have got at the moment.”

Horner’s future in F1 is unclear. It is understood that he is effectively on gardening leave at Red Bull for the remainder of the year. Ferrari have expressed an interest in Horner in the past.

But Steiner added: “He was there 20 years. I know how stressful it is to run a team and the last few years have been tough.

“He still gets paid, so he’s enjoying his gardening leave. He will not be desperate for a next job.”