Christian Horner pushes Sky Sports reporter into swimming pool after Monaco Grand Prix

The Red Bull team principal was in a jovial mood after watching his drivers secure first and third place

Alex Pattle
Monday 30 May 2022 16:00
<p>Christian Horner celebrates in a trackside pool in Monaco</p>

Christian Horner celebrates in a trackside pool in Monaco

(Getty Images)

Christian Horner celebrated Red Bull’s successful outing at the Monaco Grand Prix by pushing Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater into a trackside swimming pool.

Sergio Perez secured the victory on Sunday, while teammate Max Verstappen came third to overtake Charles Leclerc as leader in the drivers’ standings.

Ferrari began the race with a front-row shutout, as Leclerc started on pole in his home race and Carlos Sainz lined up second. Leclerc’s misfortune in Monaco continued, however, as he came fourth, though Sainz was able to retain second spot.

After Sunday’s race, Horner was interviewed by Slater as the pair stood next to a trackside swimming pool, which the Red Bull team principal pushed the Sky reporter into while sporting a grin.

Red Bull staff around the pool applauded as Slater hit the water, and the Scot soon climbed out of the pool before comparing his situation to the weather conditions that had delayed the start of the Monaco GP as well as the running of the race.

“Today was about going from drys to wets,” a sodden Slater laughed, in a reference to the F1 vehicles’ tyres.

“I’ll do you!” he then joked while pointing at Horner, who later celebrated in the pool with members of his team.

“Very good,” the Red Bull chief replied to Slater while patting the reporter on the arm.

Heavy rain forced a delay to the start of Sunday’s race and informed teams’ tactical decisions throughout the grand prix.

Indecision by Ferrari in one moment seemed to cost Leclerc his lead and what would have been the Monegasque’s first victory at his home race.

