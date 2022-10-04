For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Webber believes that the rivalry between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner is “popping back up again” as speculation continues about potential breaches of Formula 1’s budget cap.

The Mercedes and Red Bull team principals regularly clashed during the 2021 season throughout a closely-fought title rival between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

The Drivers’ Championship was eventually won in contentious circumstances by Red Bull’s Verstappen, with the ill-feeling between Wolff and Horner coming to a head during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the controversial intervention of former race director Michael Masi.

Relations between the pair and the two teams have been rather more cordial this season with Verstappen cruising to a second consecutive crown and Mercedes’ largely uncompetitive, but rumours that Red Bull may have breached the 2021 budget cap have inflamed tensions.

Wolff suggested ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it was well known that Red Bull were being investigated over a breach, leading Horner to threaten legal action after what he described as “a completely unfounded allegation”.

The FIA will reveal on Wednesday 5 October which teams have been issued certificates of compliance with the 2021 budget cap, which was set at $145m (£114m), and a major breach could lead to sanctions that may yet impact upon last season’s results.

Former Red Bull driver Webber believes that Wolff and Horner’s comments show that the wounds from last year’s title duel are yet to heal.

“Well, is it Abu Dhabi sort of popping back up again?” Webber said on Channel 4.

“We know what was at stake last year, don’t we? And the fine margins [by which] that championship was won and lost.

“So yes, opposition teams are getting on their horse and having a red-hot crack that there might be something here. The FIA, it’s up to them now to back up Christian’s comments because he says they are barking up the wrong tree.”

Webber believes ugliness from the controversial Abu Dhabi race last season is spilling over between Horner and Wolff (EPA)

The F1 financial regulations define a material breach as one that is more than 5% of the cap.

The cap was introduced ahead of the 2021 season in a bid to improve fairness and competitiveness within the sport.

For a material breach, sanctions within the regulations could include the disqualification of a team or driver from an entire championship, while a minor breach (within 5% of the cap) may lead to a deduction of points or suspension from a limited number of events.

“It’s pure speculation at the moment,” Webber explained. “There have been some leaks around the finances of how certain teams control their budget cap last year in ’21, which was the first season, $145 million they had to stick to, which is obviously a canter for most of these teams.

“Obviously it’s a very tight budget, so everyone’s trying to stick to that number. Obviously there’s a competitive advantage if you go over and that’s what seems to be in question here with two teams, particularly Red Bull.

“Mr Horner isn’t happy, it’s a big, big topic because it has an influence on last year, this year and potentially ’23 because cars are designed where you stop where that money was spent.”