Christian Horner and Toto Wolff challenged by Zak Brown to F1 team boss race

While all eyes are on the battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the top of the Formula 1 world title chase, McLaren team boss Zak Brown has a different race in mind.

The relations and drama between F1’s head honchos has become a story in itself in recent years, largely because of the behind-the-scenes footage in Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

And there are likely to be plenty of fiery exchanges between Brown and his fellow competitors in what looks like being a competitive second half of the season.

The various bosses, including Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, Brown and James Vowles, were photographed in their team overalls and posted on F1’s social media channels during the summer break. And Brown the opportunity to suggest a battle of the bosses.

"I think we need to find out who’s fastest," he wrote. Who might come out on top in that race is anyone’s guess, although Mercedes boss Wolff is arguably in the best shape given his regular weight training.

Vowles would have age on his side, though. The Williams team principal is in his mid-40s, while Horner and Brown are now in their early 50s.

On the track, Red Bull are leading the way with 408 points in the constructor standings. But things are much closer than last year, with McLaren not too far behind on 366 points.

Ferrari will also have aspirations of challenging at the very top in the second half of the season. They sit on 345 points, while Mercedes are further back with 266 points.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen leads the driver standings with 277 points to his name, 78 clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris on 199.