McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is relieved to come away from his home race, the Australian Grand Prix, with points after many predicted pain for the driver.

Ricciardo and McLaren have struggled this season, particularly in the opening race in Bahrain. The Aussie scored his first points of the season in Melbourne with a sixth-placed finish, however, and he believes the team can build from there.

“All weekend it’s just been a step in the right direction,” said Ricciardo, per Formula1.com. “A few weeks ago in Bahrain, many home fans were thinking, ‘Oh, no, this is maybe going to be a painful home race for Daniel’, but it was really nice to have such a quick turnaround.

“The team certainly found a bit in the last few weeks and that’s been really nice and encouraging, so steps, big steps in the right direction. We will keep at it, keep chipping away. As always, still things to improve.

“I’m happy to walk away with my first points of the year at home, which is also nice for the all the fans who came out here, so I’m feeling pretty content.

“We leave Melbourne in good spirits, which feels nice as it’s probably been four years since I left here in good spirits.”

Despite Ricciardo having high hopes for the rest of the season, his teammate Lando Norris has been realistic about the team’s situation.

“I think this might be as good as it gets for a while, and we’re going to a couple of tracks which might be a bit tougher for us,” Norris told Autosport.

“But the team is motivated. I guess a day like today really helps them out and keeps them happy, so a good result for the team.”