Daniel Ricciardo’s manager insists the driver is ‘not done’ in F1 after McLaren exit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Ricciardo’s agent Nick Thimm says the driver is “not done” with Formula 1 despite not having a seat for next season.

Ricciardo announced his departure from McLaren in August and since then all available seats for 2023 have been taken. After the last was taken last weekend, by Pierre Gasly signing for Alpine, the Australian confirmed he wouldn’t be in the sport next season.

But despite the bleak future after 11 seasons in the F1, Thimm says Ricciardo will make a comeback.

“None of this is about ego, unachievable demands, or a sudden lack of opportunity,” he said via Planet F1. “This is about a man who was dealt a bad hand, now finding the right next opportunity.

“Uncovering a new project where he can work with a team that embraces his unique set of skills. A project where his experience can be applied. A process where he can reset and show his love for the game.

“And ultimately put himself in the best position to show the world what he’s capable of should he be given the chance. It’s a different approach yes, but it’s also a new day for the sport. Daniel’s maturity and experience is a matched by few on the grid; now more than ever.

“The Honey Badger will still be as close to the F1 grid as he can in 2023. He’s not done. And as we saw this season, anything can happen.”

And Ricciardo himself has also said he isn’t down and out as he targets a spot on the 2024 grid.

“We were trying to navigate our way round that and figure out what was next, but I think the reality now is I won’t be on the grid in ’2,” he said.

“I think it’s now just trying to set-up for ’24. I think there could be some better opportunities then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now where the sights are set.”