For the sixth year running, Drive to Survive will air on Netflix as the cameras show behind-the-scenes access following the Formula 1 circus around the world.

Season six will follow the trials and tribulations of the 2023 F1 season, with another 10 episodes focusing on the 10 teams and 20 drivers.

The 2023 season was a year dominated by Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull driver winning 19 out of 22 races. The Dutchman – who refused to appear in series four at protest over the various narratives the series produces – is set to feature, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and boss Christian Horner.

Other memorable moments which are likely to feature include Daniel Ricciardo’s mid-season return at AlphaTauri, replacing Nyck de Vries, as well as Ferrari’s sole victory with Carlos Sainz’s win at the Singapore Grand Prix last September.

Team-mate clashes and crashes often play a role in the series, too. Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crashed in Qatar, while the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also collided in Australia.

Daniel Ricciardo’s mid-season return will feature in Drive to Survive season 6 (Getty Images)

As excitement builds towards the next season of the popular series airing, here’s everything you need to know.

When will season 6 be released?

The sixth season of the hit documentary will be released on Friday 23 February 2024.

The show usually comes out around the start of the new F1 season. 23 February is the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, with the 2024 season starting a week later on 29 February-2 March.

Where can fans watch?

When the documentary is released, the full season will be available to watch on streaming service Netflix. There are expected to be 10 episodes.