Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard says Sebastian Vettel should give Mick Schumacher overtaking advice.

Vettel and Schumacher are close off the track, with Vettel’s motoring hero being Schumacher’s father Michael, but they came to blows at the Miami Grand Prix.

Schumacher was gunning for his first points in F1 and went to overtake the German which caused them to collide.

“Those guys are good friends and I think that Seb’s trying to guide Mick a little bit into his Formula 1 career,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “He definitely needs to give him some overtaking advice.

“And I loved how Mick was on the radio going ‘I had the…corner’. He doubted himself as he said it. And I think when he reflects on it, he made a mistake, that door was always going to close.”

And while Ralf Schumacher laid more blame at Vettel’s door for the crash, Vettel himself said he and Schumacher should share the responsibility.

“Very, very unfortunate for both of us,” he said. “If you look at it that way, I could have just stayed behind or tried harder to pass. But of course it’s always easy to talk about it afterwards.

“In the end it’s a shame, a shame for both of us.”

Schumacher is being overshadowed by his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen and the Miami race would have been the perfect opportunity to prove himself. And despite missing out on his first F1 points, he said he won’t let it affect his relationship with Vettel.

“It’s nice that I can learn from him,” he said. “He is so valuable to me as a friend [but] obviously we are racers.”