F1 ‘reaches agreement’ over 11th team for 2026 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Formula One has announced it has “reached an agreement in principle” with General Motors about becoming the 11th team to join the grid in 2026.

F1 rejected Andretti’s bid in partnership with GM earlier this year but with former boss Michael Andretti out of the picture, a GM entry led by businessman Dan Towriss - the majority shareholder of Andretti Global - is set to join for the season after next.

A statement from F1 following the Las Vegas Grand Prix confirmed the American team GM/Cadillac, who are set to be based near Silverstone in the UK, had been approved ahead of 2026.

F1 said: “Formula 1 has maintained a dialogue with General Motors, and its partners at TWG Global, regarding the viability of an entry following the commercial assessment and decision made by Formula 1 in January 2024.

“Over the course of this year, they have achieved operational milestones and made clear their commitment to brand the eleventh team GM/Cadillac, and that GM will enter as an engine supplier at a later time.

“Formula 1 is therefore pleased to move forward with this application process and will provide further updates in due course.”

The majority of F1 teams have, previously, been opposed to an 11th team entering the sport on the grounds it commercially diminishes their value and income.

New engine and chassis regulations come into play in 2026 and it is also the year that Audi officially enters the sport.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “General Motors and Cadillac’s commitment to this project is an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“We look forward to seeing the progress and growth of this application, certain of the full collaboration and support of all the parties involved.”

Speaking before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff spoke about the prospect of an 11th team joining the grid and signalled his approval.

“I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story,” he said.

“And as long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I’m putting my hope in there.”

Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Global’s motorsport business, commented: “We’re excited to partner with General Motors in bringing a dynamic presence to Formula 1.

“Together, we’re assembling a world-class team that will embody American innovation and deliver unforgettable moments to race fans around the world.

“We appreciate the FIA and FOM’s support of our application and their recognition of the value we can bring to the championship.”