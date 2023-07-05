Jump to content

F1 release 2024 calendar with radical change to start of the season

Formula 1 has announced a record-breaking 24-race schedule for the 2024 campaign

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Wednesday 05 July 2023 15:25
Comments
The first race of the 2024 season will be held on a Saturday night in Bahrain as Formula 1 released the calendar for next year.

Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, has usually hosted its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan next year’s race will be on a Saturday night.

Sunday is considered a “feast day” during the Islamic festival, which sees the world’s almost two-billion Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the other six days of the week.

The second race in Saudi Arabia will also be on a Saturday, meaning there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out.

The Chinese Grand Prix – not held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – is set to return in Shanghai on April 21, while there are no brand new additions to the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps extending its contract for another season after potential plans for a race in South Africa fell through.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held in its traditional slot on Sunday 7 July and the season will climax, as usual, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 8.

2024 CALENDAR IN FULL:

  • February 29-March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir
  • March 7-9: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah
  • March 22-24: Australia Melbourne
  • April 5-7: Japan Grand Prix at Suzuka
  • April 19-21: China Grand Prix at Shanghai
  • May 3-5: Miami Grand Prix at Miami
  • May 17-19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
  • May 24-26: Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco
  • June 7-9: Canada Grand Prix at Montreal
  • June 21-23: Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona
  • June 28-30: Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg
  • July 5-7: British Grand Prix at Silverstone
  • July 19-21: Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest
  • July 26-28: Belgium Grand Prix at Spa
  • August 23-25: Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort
  • August 30-September 1: Italy Grand Prix at Monza
  • September 13-15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku
  • September 20-22: Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore
  • October 18-20: USA Grand Prix at Austin
  • October 25-27: Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City
  • November 1-3: Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo
  • November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas
  • November 29–December 1: Grand Prix at Qatar Lusail
  • December 6-8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina

Comments

