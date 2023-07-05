F1 release 2024 calendar with radical change to start of the season
Formula 1 has announced a record-breaking 24-race schedule for the 2024 campaign
The first race of the 2024 season will be held on a Saturday night in Bahrain as Formula 1 released the calendar for next year.
Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, has usually hosted its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan next year’s race will be on a Saturday night.
Sunday is considered a “feast day” during the Islamic festival, which sees the world’s almost two-billion Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the other six days of the week.
The second race in Saudi Arabia will also be on a Saturday, meaning there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out.
The Chinese Grand Prix – not held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – is set to return in Shanghai on April 21, while there are no brand new additions to the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps extending its contract for another season after potential plans for a race in South Africa fell through.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held in its traditional slot on Sunday 7 July and the season will climax, as usual, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 8.
2024 CALENDAR IN FULL:
- February 29-March 2: Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir
- March 7-9: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at Jeddah
- March 22-24: Australia Melbourne
- April 5-7: Japan Grand Prix at Suzuka
- April 19-21: China Grand Prix at Shanghai
- May 3-5: Miami Grand Prix at Miami
- May 17-19: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola
- May 24-26: Monaco Grand Prix at Monaco
- June 7-9: Canada Grand Prix at Montreal
- June 21-23: Spain Grand Prix at Barcelona
- June 28-30: Austria Grand Prix at Spielberg
- July 5-7: British Grand Prix at Silverstone
- July 19-21: Hungary Grand Prix at Budapest
- July 26-28: Belgium Grand Prix at Spa
- August 23-25: Netherlands Grand Prix at Zandvoort
- August 30-September 1: Italy Grand Prix at Monza
- September 13-15: Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku
- September 20-22: Singapore Grand Prix at Singapore
- October 18-20: USA Grand Prix at Austin
- October 25-27: Mexico Grand Prix at Mexico City
- November 1-3: Brazil Grand Prix at Sao Paulo
- November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas
- November 29–December 1: Grand Prix at Qatar Lusail
- December 6-8: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina
