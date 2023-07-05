F1 release 2024 calendar with radical change to start of the season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first race of the 2024 season will be held on a Saturday night in Bahrain as Formula 1 released the calendar for next year.

Bahrain, which has hosted the season-opener since 2021, has usually hosted its grand prix on a Sunday as is customary in the sport, but due to Ramadan next year’s race will be on a Saturday night.

Sunday is considered a “feast day” during the Islamic festival, which sees the world’s almost two-billion Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset during the other six days of the week.

The second race in Saudi Arabia will also be on a Saturday, meaning there will be three out of the record-breaking 24 races held a day earlier than usual, with Las Vegas set for a Saturday night lights out.

The Chinese Grand Prix – not held since 2019 due to Covid-19 restrictions – is set to return in Shanghai on April 21, while there are no brand new additions to the calendar, with the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps extending its contract for another season after potential plans for a race in South Africa fell through.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone will be held in its traditional slot on Sunday 7 July and the season will climax, as usual, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina on December 8.

2024 CALENDAR IN FULL: