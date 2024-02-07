Jump to content

F1 car launches: When do teams reveal their 2024 designs?

F1 teams such as Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari will reveal their cars for the 2024 season in the coming weeks

Kieran Jackson
Wednesday 07 February 2024 17:52
Comments
The 2024 F1 season starts on 2 March in Bahrain - and preparations are already well underway ahead of the new campaign.

All 10 teams have quickly turned their attention to 2024, with the 2023 campaign having ended at the end of November in Abu Dhabi.

As we enter a new year, teams will start revealing their 2024 challengers in a series of launch events, before pre-season testing takes place at the Bahrain International Circuit from 21-23 February.

Can the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin reel in runaway 2023 champions Red Bull? The launch of their 2024 cars will be our first indication whether their drivers have the tools for the job.

Here are the 2024 car launch dates so far:

Haas - Friday 2 February

Stake - Monday 5 February (London)

Williams - Monday 5 February (New York)

Alpine - Wednesday 7 February (London)

Visa Cash App RB - Thursday 8 February (Las Vegas)

Aston Martin - Monday 12 February (Silverstone)

Ferrari - Tuesday 13 February

Mercedes - Wednesday 14 February (Silverstone)

McLaren - Wednesday 14 February

Red Bull - Thursday 15 February (Milton Keynes)

Ferrari were the first team to reveal their car launch date - Tuesday 13 February

(Getty Images)

When does the 2024 F1 season start?

The 2024 Formula 1 season starts on 2 March in Bahrain at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Pre-season testing takes place one week before, on 21-23 February, at the same circuit in Bahrain.

What are the driver line-ups for 2024?

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez

MERCEDES

Lewis Hamilton

George Russell

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Esteban Ocon

Pierre Gasly

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Logan Sargeant

ALPHATAURI

Yuki Tsunoda

Daniel Ricciardo

STAKE

Valtteri Bottas

Zhou Guanyu

HAAS

Kevin Magnussen

Nico Hulkenberg

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 1 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 29 February - 2 March

ROUND 2 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 7-9 March

ROUND 3 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 22-24 March

ROUND 4 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 5-7 April

ROUND 5 - CHINA (sprint race)

Shanghai International Circuit - 19-21 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint race)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 3-5 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 17-19 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

