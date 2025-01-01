Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After the finale of the 2024 season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, it is now only 94 days until we do it all again in 2025.

Next year has the potential to be an all-time great Formula 1 season. Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is the main attraction, but there are also at least four new drivers on the grid next year – rookies Ollie Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Yet after Max Verstappen won the drivers’ title and McLaren claimed the constructors’ crown, both championships look wide open for next year.

There will be a new venue for the season-opener on 16 March as well. As opposed to Bahrain, Australia will host the first race of the season for the first time since 2019.

But come the first lights out of the season in Melbourne, what will be the main topics of curiosity on everyone’s mind?

How will Lewis Hamilton fare at Ferrari?

This is the big one.

There is so much intrigue and anticipation around the seven-time F1 world champion moving from his beloved Mercedes – after 12 years and six drivers’ titles – to the sport’s most fabled marque.

But Hamilton has endured a difficult 2024. While he did break his win-duck in Silverstone, he was outperformed by George Russell in qualifying by 19-5 and in the final standings by 22 points. In finishing seventh, it marks Hamilton’s worst-ever championship finish.

By the time the Brit takes to the scarlet red cockpit, he will be 40. Are his powers waning? Or will he be a driver reborn and remotivated, in what is likely to be a very competitive Ferrari car.

His partnership with Charles Leclerc will be the year’s predominant storyline.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton moves to Ferrari next year and will partner Charles Leclerc ( Getty Images )

Will we have a four-way title fight?

For the first time in F1 history, seven drivers won multiple races in 2024. It sets it up perfectly for a 2025 title race.

McLaren look to be the favourites, with Ferrari close behind. But will they be impacted by their competitive driver pairings, potentially taking points off one another?

You can never count out Max Verstappen, as he goes for five in a row in his Red Bull. And what about George Russell, team leader at Mercedes?

In the final year of this phase of regulations, the field has narrowed. The unpredictability should make for some fascinating wheel-to-wheel combat on-track.

open image in gallery McLaren won the constructors’ title and Lando Norris is eyeing a first world title in 2025 ( Getty Images )

What can Carlos Sainz achieve at Williams?

The unfortunate odd one out. Sainz had an excellent season but due to Hamilton’s arrival and the bizarre shunning by both Mercedes and Red Bull, he has ended up at Williams.

A once-great F1 outfit, James Vowles’ ambitious project is a long-term one, with an eye on the next set of regulations in 2026. This year, they finished second-bottom and experienced 17 costly rashes.

So, what does this mean for Sainz – and speedy teammate Alex Albon – in 2025? Top-10 finishes will be the target but it remains to be seen if the Spaniard can lead Williams above the likes of Aston Martin, Alpine and Haas.

For a man who won two races this year, it will be a tough rewiring of his expectations heading into grand prix weekends.

open image in gallery Carlos Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025 ( EPA )

Which rookie will impress the most?

After a start to 2024 with no new drivers, 2025 shakes up the pack completely.

In comes 18-year-old Italian hotsot Antonelli at Mercedes. British teenager Bearman links up with Haas. Doohan joins Alpine and F2 winner Bortoleto is the focus of Sauber (soon-to-be Audi) and their long-term vision.

We could have another rookie, too. Franco Colapinto looks to have been overlooked, but Isack Hadjar could be promoted to RB.

Who will perform best? Who will be able to deal with the ‘dog eat dog’ world of Formula One? It’s going to be an intriguing watch.

open image in gallery Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman join the F1 grid in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Who will Cadillac sign?

While the FIA need to ratify the entry, General Motors-owned Cadillac look set to join F1 in 2026 as an 11th team.

So the question next year is… what will their driver line-up be?

Team principal Graeme Lowdon – formerly of Marussia – is tasked with that decision. Intriguingly, he manages Zhou Guanyu, who has just been dropped by Sauber. Could Zhou be handed a route back in?

Valtteri Bottas will be keeping a close eye on Cadillac’s plans, as will Colapinto, and could the new team even hand a third bite at the cherry to Daniel Ricciardo?

There have also been strong rumours that an American driver will be targeted and, if that’s the case, IndyCar star Colton Herta appears the favourite.