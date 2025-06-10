F1 confirms 2026 calendar with Madrid debut and iconic circuit dropped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 has revealed its 2026 calendar with a shake-up that has seen Imola cut and Madrid confirmed for its debut Grand Prix.

There will now be an uninterrupted European section next year with the Madrid Grand Prix, confirmed to host the Spanish Grand Prix until at least 2035, concluding that section of the schedule.

Held on 11-13 September, Madrid joins Barcelona, in its final year of its contract on 12-14 June, as the second race in Spain, with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy being cut from the current calendar to ensure the season continues with 24 races.

Under pressure to streamline transport and reduce carbon emissions, F1 has made a number of changes.

Canada has been moved up to 22-24 May, with Monaco likely to fill its place in the first weeks of June, thus allowing Canada to follow Miami on 1-3 May to allow for “significant freight efficiencies as some equipment can move directly from one to the other”.

F1 will remain in Europe from Monaco in the first week of June through to Madrid on 13 September, before moving to Azerbaijan on 25-27 September.

This streamlined schedule comes amid the new rules in the sport for revised engines to run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

The season begins in Melbourne, Australia, on 6-8 March, and will conclude once again in Abu Dhabi on 4-6 December, while the British Grand Prix will be held on 3-5 July.

After Imola’s departure, 2026 will see the final appearance of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on 21-23 August.

2026 F1 calendar

Australia - 6-8 March

China - 13-15 March

Japan - 27-29 March

Bahrain - 10-12 April

Saudi Arabia - 17-19 April

Miami - 1-3 May

Canada - 22-24 May

Monaco - 5-7 June

Spain (Barcelona) - 12-14 June

Austria - 26-28 June

Great Britain - 3-5 July

Belgium - 17-19 July

Hungary - 24-26 July

Netherlands - 21-23 August

Italy - 4-6 September

Spain (Madrid) - 11-13 September

Azerbaijan - 25-27 September

Singapore - 9-11 October

United States (Austin) - 23-25 October

Mexico - 30 October-1 November

Brazil - 6-8 November

Las Vegas - 19-21 November

Qatar - 27-29 November

Abu Dhabi - 4-6 December