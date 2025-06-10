F1 confirms 2026 calendar with Madrid debut and iconic circuit dropped
The new F1 schedule will see Imola drop off the 24-race calendar, with a number of changes to traditional spots in the year to better streamline transport and reduce carbon emissions
Formula 1 has revealed its 2026 calendar with a shake-up that has seen Imola cut and Madrid confirmed for its debut Grand Prix.
There will now be an uninterrupted European section next year with the Madrid Grand Prix, confirmed to host the Spanish Grand Prix until at least 2035, concluding that section of the schedule.
Held on 11-13 September, Madrid joins Barcelona, in its final year of its contract on 12-14 June, as the second race in Spain, with the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in Italy being cut from the current calendar to ensure the season continues with 24 races.
Under pressure to streamline transport and reduce carbon emissions, F1 has made a number of changes.
Canada has been moved up to 22-24 May, with Monaco likely to fill its place in the first weeks of June, thus allowing Canada to follow Miami on 1-3 May to allow for “significant freight efficiencies as some equipment can move directly from one to the other”.
F1 will remain in Europe from Monaco in the first week of June through to Madrid on 13 September, before moving to Azerbaijan on 25-27 September.
This streamlined schedule comes amid the new rules in the sport for revised engines to run on 100 per cent sustainable fuels.
The season begins in Melbourne, Australia, on 6-8 March, and will conclude once again in Abu Dhabi on 4-6 December, while the British Grand Prix will be held on 3-5 July.
After Imola’s departure, 2026 will see the final appearance of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on 21-23 August.
2026 F1 calendar
Australia - 6-8 March
China - 13-15 March
Japan - 27-29 March
Bahrain - 10-12 April
Saudi Arabia - 17-19 April
Miami - 1-3 May
Canada - 22-24 May
Monaco - 5-7 June
Spain (Barcelona) - 12-14 June
Austria - 26-28 June
Great Britain - 3-5 July
Belgium - 17-19 July
Hungary - 24-26 July
Netherlands - 21-23 August
Italy - 4-6 September
Spain (Madrid) - 11-13 September
Azerbaijan - 25-27 September
Singapore - 9-11 October
United States (Austin) - 23-25 October
Mexico - 30 October-1 November
Brazil - 6-8 November
Las Vegas - 19-21 November
Qatar - 27-29 November
Abu Dhabi - 4-6 December
