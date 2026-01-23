Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

F1 2026 launch dates: When do McLaren and Mercedes reveal new car liveries?

The 2026 season starts on 8 March in Australia and all 11 teams will launch their cars in the weeks before

Lando Norris reacts to becoming 2025 F1 world champion

The new F1 season starts on 8 March in Australia – and teams are putting the finishing touches to their new cars.

McLaren won both world championships in 2025 with Lando Norris claiming his first drivers’ title at the last race in Abu Dhabi, pipping Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to top spot.

Yet with a massive regulation shake-up over the off-season, the slate has been rubbed clean for the 24-race 2026 campaign, which includes F1’s 11th team Cadillac as a new addition to the grid.

Audi have also taken over Sauber while Red Bull have joined forces with Ford to launch their own engine. Aston Martin are now aligned with Honda, while Alpine will use Mercedes power units for the first time.

But when does each team launch their 2026 challenger and the car livery?

Red Bull/Racing Bulls – 15 January, Detroit

READ: Why Ford are ‘climbing a mountain’ in hope of powering Max Verstappen to F1 glory after 22-year absence

Haas – 19 January, online

READ: Ollie Bearman on ‘horrible’ 2026 unknown as Haas reveal new F1 car livery

Audi – 20 January, Berlin

READ: Audi chief lays out ‘fight for F1 titles’ plan despite ‘bumpy’ 2026 season prediction

Ferrari – 23 January, Maranello

Alpine – 23 January, Barcelona

Mercedes – 2 February, online (22 January, livery)

Williams – 3 February, Grove

Cadillac – 8 February, during Super Bowl

McLaren – 9 February, Bahrain

Aston Martin – 9 February, Saudi Arabia

