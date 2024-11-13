F1 75 at O2 Arena is an intriguing concept – and comes eight years after Lewis Hamilton’s London snub

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prior to the Drive to Survive era which triggered the sport’s unprecedented boom, one of Liberty Media’s first ventures as Formula One’s bright-eyed American owners came in the summer of 2017. The next best thing beyond the unrealistic concept of a London Grand Prix, the capital opened itself up to F1 Live London, depicted as a “world first” event to “celebrate a new era.”

Taking place a few days before the British Grand Prix, on a gorgeous Wednesday night in the heart of July, Trafalgar Square became a one-day hub of high-energy, fast-moving activity. From Sebastian Vettel executing donuts in his Ferrari car to Little Mix performing on stage, it was the first step on Liberty’s unrelenting journey towards a younger, more diverse audience. The results – in eyeballs and wealth – are plain for all to see today.

With 100,000 people attending, it was a rip-roaring success. There was just one problem: Lewis Hamilton did not turn up.

The Mercedes driver, in the midst of what would turn out to be his fourth title-winning season, opted instead for a two-day holiday in Greece. For a figure who has in the years since transcended his sport and remains the sport’s most popular star, it was a peculiar decision.

Inevitably, Hamilton would justify his decision by his result at Silverstone, where he achieved a rare ‘grand slam’ feat: pole position, leading every lap of the race, setting the fastest lap and winning the grand prix. But nevertheless, it is safe to say Hamilton won’t make the same choice next February when, ahead of his move to the sport’s most fabled brand, F1 returns to London once again.

F1 announced on Tuesday an event which has been in the pipeline for months. As opposed to each team having its own car launch, all 10 outfits will be present at the O2 Arena on 18 February for F1 75 – a nod to the sport’s 75th anniversary.

The event will run from 8-10pm and will feature interviews and “top entertainment”, though music acts and guest presenters are yet to be confirmed. F1 boss Stefano Domenicali depicted it as a “fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

It is an intriguing concept, launching a season which Sky F1 presenter Martin Brundle predicts will be an “all-time classic.” From a logistics standpoint, it works well for the majority of teams; seven of the 10 are based in the UK and pre-season testing in Bahrain takes place the following week.

A fortnight on brings the return of the Albert Park season curtain-raiser in Melbourne.

open image in gallery Trafalgar Square was a hub of F1 activity in 2017 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery A depiction of the 2025 F1 season launch event at London’s O2 Arena ( F1 )

Yet ahead of a ticket sale which goes live on Friday, it is somewhat on the expensive side. Tickets range from £58-£113 for a two-hour show where, contrary to two one-hour practice sessions on a Friday grand prix weekend, there won’t be any cars racing around the 20,000-capacity arena.

While the three-figure price for close-to-the-action seats may be appropriate, £50+ as the lowest price point does eliminate the opportunity for those in and around the capital – those who definitely cannot afford a trip to Silverstone – to see the razzmatazz of F1 up close and personal.

F1’s venture in London eight years ago was ticketless, while a similar event ahead of the 2019 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne’s Federation Square was also free. A starting price for the event next February of closer to £25 feels like an opportunity missed.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join rivals Ferrari in 2025 ( Getty Images/The Independent )

But it is still likely to sell out. The event will be run by creative company BrianBurkeCreative, who put on the opening and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last year. And while Max Verstappen was critical of the “99% show, 1% sporting event” extravaganza as the drivers were presented to the crowds via a row of lift-podiums, the evening appealed to F1’s bosses and marketeers keen to exhibit the sport’s “crown jewel” to the waiting world.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained. The traditional car launch format is often a stifling few weeks, with some teams more open and accessible than others. At least in this instance, everybody will be singing from the same hymn sheet.

Much like Vegas last year, a similar vibe of A-list acts and thunderous music can be expected in North Greenwich. But what cannot be understated is who the paying public will be there to see.

Ahead of a season which could see as many as six rookies – including British teenager Ollie Bearman at Haas and Mercedes’ 18-year-old hotshot Kimi Antonelli – the allure of Hamilton in Ferrari scarlet, perhaps for the first time, will be the night’s momentous moment.