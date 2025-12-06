F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying live: Norris, Verstappen and Piastri battle for pole in title decider
Three F1 world title rivals target a vital pole position ahead of the season-decider on Sunday
The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the F1 drivers’ title will be settled as Lando Norris bids to hold his nerve and triumph ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
The McLaren drivers will battle the Red Bull star on Sunday after a thrilling finale to the season, with Verstappen edging closer to Norris after victory in Qatar last week, chopping down the deficit to just 12 points after another mistake-ridden weekend for the British outfit.
The equation is simple for Verstappen, who will hope to land another win with Norris in fourth or lower to scoop a fifth title in as many seasons. Team dynamics could impact how Piastri’s role evolves over the weekend, should his own chances of winning the title fade with 16 points separating him and his teammate. McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed team orders would be invoked should it be necessary.
All three drivers are bang in contention for pole position on Saturday night as qualifying begins at the Yas Marina Circuit.
“Felt like a decent lap,” Hamilton says over radio after his first on the medium tyres.
Lewis Hamilton is straight out on to the track after that practice crash, but most of the rest of the field are taking their time and are still waiting in the pits.
Qualifying is 5 minutes away
The moment is now, then.
Lando Norris has been quickest in two out of three practice sessions and goes into qualifying as the favourite for pole.
Max Verstappen has been right on his heels, with Oscar Piastri in contention too. And can anyone else - George Russell, perhaps - challenge the title protagonists.
The last 10 races in Abu Dhabi have been won from the front of the grid, making qualifying of the utmost importance today.
Who will grab pole?! We’re about to find out.
Lando Norris heads into the garage
This is the most important qualifying session in Lando Norris’s career.
The 26-year-old is looking calm as he enters the garage. A reminder: all he needs is a podium tomorrow to clinch his maiden title.
A strong qualifying session will go some way to sealing that...
Full F1 driver standings heading into Abu Dhabi GP:
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 408 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 396 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 392 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 309 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 230 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 152 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points
9. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 64 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 48 points
13. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points
14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 38 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 33 points
16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 32 points
17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Norris's message to Piastri in Thursday press conference:
With Norris needing just a podium, would Piastri simply move aside if instructed by his team on Sunday?
Piastri, smiling as the inevitable question was asked ten minutes in, placed an early serve in the team’s court. “It’s not something we’ve discussed,” said the cool-headed Australian. “I don’t have an answer until I know what’s expected of me.”
Norris said: “It’s up to Oscar if he’d allow it, it’s not down to me,”
“Would I be willing to [cede position for a title] or not? Personally, I would – that’s how I am. I’m not going to ask for it as I don’t think it’s a fair question.
“But if that’s how it ends and Max wins, well done to him, we go to next year. It won’t change my life.”
Lando Norris can play it down all he likes – F1 title would be life-changing
By Kieran Jackson in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris, leader by 12 points, did his best to defuse the enormity of the occasion. “It’s the same as every weekend, nothing changes,” he began. Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, flanking the Briton on either side, echoed a similar sentiment. This was all their years of media training at the most simplistic level.
Moments later, a Brazilian reporter couldn’t help but remark: “You all say it’s a normal weekend but, well... it’s not.” This seemed the appropriate cut-through moment.
Full piece below:
Norris can play it down all he likes – an F1 title would put him among the elite
Lewis Hamilton on drivers' end-of-season dinner:
“Class of 2025. We’re the only people in the world to do what we do and for that we’re incredibly lucky. I’m grateful for this group of drivers I have the privilege of racing against and even though we’re competitors, there’s nothing but respect and I’m proud to call them friends.
“Hope to give you all a great last race of the season.”
ANALYSIS: The three F1 title finales that show why Lando Norris is far from safe in Abu Dhabi
Sweeping across the Gulf to Abu Dhabi, host of Formula One’s season finale for 12 consecutive years, Lando Norris really should be home and dry by now. Without those Las Vegas disqualifications a fortnight ago, Max Verstappen would be out of the running. Without last week’s mistakes in Qatar, McLaren could rest easy in the knowledge that the drivers’ champion would, at the very least, be donning papaya colours. Yet here we are; on we go.
This weekend’s three-way fight in the desert is the first F1 championship-decider involving more than two drivers for 15 years. Back then, a four-way hammer-and-tong concluded with a surprise champion at the chequered flag: Sebastian Vettel’s first of four triumphs, and other shock winners before him on the final day, are telling case studies for Sunday’s final curtain call.
More below:
