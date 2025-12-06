F1 Abu Dhabi GP live: Start time for crucial qualifying session as Norris prepares for title showdown
Lando Norris went quickest in practice on Friday as he looks to grab a first-ever F1 world title
The 2025 Formula 1 season concludes this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the F1 drivers’ title will be settled as Lando Norris bids to hold his nerve and triumph ahead of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.
The McLaren drivers will battle the Red Bull star on Sunday after a thrilling finale to the season, with Verstappen edging closer to Norris after victory in Qatar last week, chopping down the deficit to just 12 points after another mistake-ridden weekend for the British outfit.
The equation is simple for Verstappen, who will hope to land another win with Norris in fourth or lower to scoop a fifth title in as many seasons. Team dynamics, and papaya rules, could impact how Piastri’s role evolves over the weekend, should his own chances of winning the title fade with 16 points separating him and his teammate. McLaren CEO Zak Brown confirmed team orders would be invoked should it be necessary.
Norris went fastest in both practice sessions on Friday, with Verstappen following closely behind in second but Piastri down the order in 11th in the evening session.
Start times in Abu Dhabi:
All times GMT
Saturday 6 December
- Free practice 3: 10:30am
- Qualifying: 2pm
Sunday 7 December
- Race: 1pm
George Russell: ‘McLaren must accept fate and not interfere in F1 title race’
“If they’re in the position that Max is on course to win, and Oscar can allow Lando… I wouldn’t want to win a championship because my teammate has pulled over, especially if he’s been my rival that year.
“When it’s clearly someone who’s been a number two all season, I think that’s fine. I don’t think it’s right at this stage to do any team orders; you’ve just got to accept fate.”
Asked what he’d do if put in Piastri’s potentially difficult position, Russell joked: “It’s easier to unplug the radio!”
McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown will use team orders in Abu Dhabi: ‘We’d be crazy not to’
McLaren CEO Zak Brown says the team will implement team orders if required in order to stop Max Verstappen winning the F1 world championship on Sunday.
The papaya-clad team, who wrapped up the constructors’ title in October, have opted against prioritising either Norris or Piastri throughout the season. However, in a change of approach, Brown has now acknowledged that McLaren will intervene in Sunday’s race in order to seal the drivers’ title.
COMMENT: Max Verstappen is laughing at McLaren – how many warnings do they need?
For all the smugness radiating off the face of Max Verstappen and, by the same token, the fumes of red mist emitting from furious McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, perhaps the first words should go to the true winner of the Qatar Grand Prix: Red Bull’s cool-headed strategy chief, Hannah Schmitz.
For it was Schmitz, the 40-year-old Cambridge-educated engineer, who made the critical call amid yellow flags and muddled thinking on Sunday night. On lap seven, a crash and a safety car created a door of opportunity. Red Bull, and every other team on the grid for that matter, walked straight through. McLaren, however, turned a blind eye.
Max Verstappen on title race:
“The trophy looks the same. I have four of those at home, so it’s nice to add a fifth. I know my signature.
“Of course you always try to win it. But at the same time, I’ve already achieved all that I wanted to achieve in F1, and everything else is just a bonus.
“I just keep doing it because I love it and I enjoy it. I’m very relaxed, I have nothing to lose, and I’m just enjoying being here.”
F1 world title - odds:
Lando Norris - 1/3
Max Verstappen - 5/2
Oscar Piastri - 12/1
ANALYSIS: The three F1 title finales that show why Lando Norris is far from safe in Abu Dhabi
Sweeping across the Gulf to Abu Dhabi, host of Formula One’s season finale for 12 consecutive years, Lando Norris really should be home and dry by now. Without those Las Vegas disqualifications a fortnight ago, Max Verstappen would be out of the running. Without last week’s mistakes in Qatar, McLaren could rest easy in the knowledge that the drivers’ champion would, at the very least, be donning papaya colours. Yet here we are; on we go.
This weekend’s three-way fight in the desert is the first F1 championship-decider involving more than two drivers for 15 years. Back then, a four-way hammer-and-tong concluded with a surprise champion at the chequered flag: Sebastian Vettel’s first of four triumphs, and other shock winners before him on the final day, are telling case studies for Sunday’s final curtain call.
F1 constructor standings heading into the final race:
Mercedes are 33 points ahead of Red Bull in the battle for second in the championship.
1. McLaren - 800 points (champions)
2. Mercedes - 459 points
3. Red Bull - 426 points
4. Ferrari - 382 points
5. Williams - 137 points
6. Racing Bulls - 92 points
7. Aston Martin - 80 points
8. Haas - 73 points
9. Sauber - 68 points
10. Alpine - 22 points
Lewis Hamilton on drivers' end-of-season dinner:
“Class of 2025. We’re the only people in the world to do what we do and for that we’re incredibly lucky. I’m grateful for this group of drivers I have the privilege of racing against and even though we’re competitors, there’s nothing but respect and I’m proud to call them friends.
“Hope to give you all a great last race of the season.”
British F1 world champions
Can Norris join this special list?
- Mike Hawthorn (1958)
- Graham Hill (1962, 1968)
- Jim Clark (1963, 1965)
- John Surtees (1964)2)
- Sir Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)
- James Hunt (1976)
- Nigel Mansell (1992)
- Damon Hill (1996)
- Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
- Jenson Button (2009)
