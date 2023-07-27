F1 Academy announces radical team change for 2024 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All 10 Formula 1 teams will have one driver competing in F1 Academy next year as part of a radical overhaul in the setup of the all-female racing series.

The Academy, formed at the back end of last year with Susie Wolff as managing director, is currently in the midst of its first full season, culminating at the United States Grand Prix in October.

Now, after an announcement earlier this year that all F1 Academy races would be held on F1 race weekends next year, there has been a further shake-up.

The team currently has five teams – ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing and Rodin Carlin – but next year, all 10 F1 teams will nominate a driver and will have their livery on that car meaning the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren will all be involved in the competition.

The full driver line-up will be announced at a later date, with the remaining five drivers supported by other partners.

“This landmark moment not only demonstrates the depth of support for F1 Academy from across the F1 community but will inspire a whole generation of young girls to realise the opportunities both on and off track in motorsport,” said Wolff.

“As we join the F1 calendar for next year and host F1 Academy Discover Your Drive events in the lead up to our races, I am confident that we will have a positive impact across our sport in the long term.”

Susie Wolff described the latest announcement as a ‘landmark moment’ for F1 Academy (Getty Images)

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “We created F1 Academy to bring about real and lasting change to ensure young female talent have the right system in place to follow and achieve their dreams.

“Today is a very important moment as it shows the impact the project is having and the support it is receiving from across the F1 community.

“Susie, the teams, and everyone involved are working tirelessly to ensure we go from strength to strength and continue to deliver on the important objective we have set out together.

“In 2024 the F1 Academy will join our race calendar, raising the awareness and profile of the series globally and to have the F1 liveries on the grid will be something very special.”

Spanish driver Marta Garcia leads the 2023 standings with a 36-point lead with six races to go.