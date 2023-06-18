For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Red Bull chief technology officer Adrian Newey has hinted at retirement in the near-future after the team clinched their 100th grand prix victory in F1.

Max Verstappen won his third race in a row – his 41st in total, tying him with Ayrton Senna – in Canada on Sunday, seeing off the threat from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull have now won all nine races this season as well as bringing up their all-time century.

Newey, who has been at Red Bull since 2006, was also celebrating his 200th personal win in over 30 years in the sport. The 64-year-old has largely been praised with Red Bull’s latest runaway design but admitted after the race in Montreal that his career is now “on a countdown.”

“I’m lucky enough to be doing what I’ve always wanted to do, loved it,” he told Sky F1.

“My career can’t go on forever. As long as the team wants me and I keep enjoying it I’ll keep going, but realistically it’s on a countdown.”

Newey first made his name in McLaren’s title-winning cars of the 1990s before being lured to join the Red Bull project by Christian Horner.

Red Bull‘s Adrian Newey has hinted at retirement in the near-future (Getty Images)

It was reported recently, too, that he has signed an extension to his current contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” he added. “My dream as a kid was to be an engineer in motor racing.

“First job and first salary was the big moment, everything else is a bonus.

“All the wins are special. First win in Mexico [1991] stands out. The ones where the championship has gone down to the wire - very often Abu Dhabi, with Sebastian [Vettel] against Fernando [Alonso], and then Max against Lewis [Hamilton].”

Verstappen now has a 69-point lead in the world championship to team-mate Sergio Perez, while Red Bull have an astonishing 154-point lead in the Constructors’ Championship to Mercedes.