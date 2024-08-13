Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Alex Albon believes Williams should be targeting race victories in 2027, the second year of Formula One’s next set of regulations.

Former Red Bull driver Albon, who joined Williams at the start of the 2022 campaign, secured 27 points in James Vowles’ first season in charge last year as the Grove-based outfit finished an impressive seventh in the constructors’ standings.

However, Williams have taken a step back this season – with an overweight car impacting performance at the start of 2024 – and after 14 races, Albon’s team lie only ninth in the standings on just four points.

Yet Albon, who is on a multi-year deal at Williams, is keeping the faith in Vowles’ long-term vision to propel the former F1 giant back to the front of the grid – but expects another two years of work before victories are on the agenda.

Vowles’ ambitions were accentuated further with the signing of Ferrari race winner Carlos Sainz on a multi-year contract. Sainz will replace American driver Logan Sargeant in 2025.

“If I am being totally honest, I don’t see us being in position to fight for wins and titles for a while, but to do steps where we start nipping in and getting podiums and whatnot,” Albon told Autosport last month.

"I believe that 2026 would be difficult, but winning in ‘27 would be much more realistic. We’ve got great investment, and we’re recruiting very aggressively.

"But we don’t need any encouragement. With the last couple of years, especially seeing that growth that we’ve had - of course we’re going through a tougher time of it now - but that drive and that motivation in the team, it is really enjoyable to be part of that.

Alex Albon sees his long-term future with Williams (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I have been very much a part of the project. James has brought me into it. He’s very straight. He doesn’t tell you things are better than they actually are, and I like that.

"I feel like whenever something’s not come to plan he tells me the areas that the team needs to work on. He tells me if there’s anything I can do to help. He is the right man for the job and I believe in him and feel like we’ve got the right people."

New engine and chassis regulations come into force in 2026, in a move which could shake-up the order on the grid.

F1 returns after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on 23-25 August.