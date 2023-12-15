Alfa Romeo confirm name change and new sponsor for 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alfa Romeo have changed their name ahead of the new Formula 1 season, with the Sauber-works team agreeing a new sponsorship deal with Australian streaming platform Kick.com.

Sauber’s five-year association with Alfa Romeo came to an end at the end of the 2023 season, meaning a name change was always in the works.

Yet with two years to go until German giant Audi officially take over the team – which has been on the grid since 1993 – Sauber have a new, lengthy official title for the 2024 season.

The team will officially be known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, with the new sponsor securing chassis naming rights.

Next year’s C44 car, therefore, will be known as the Kick Sauber.

Casino and sports betting platform Stake have stayed on as a main sponsor.

"Sauber has always been about innovation, breaking the mould and defying convention," said Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

"The partnership with Kick.com is the latest and boldest display of the philosophy that drives us.

“Kick.com is redefining the way live streaming is done and they will adopt the same disruptive approach in the world of Formula One.

"With Kick.com, our goal is to make the next step in finding new and innovative ways to get closer to our fans."

Sauber, like the other nine teams on the grid, have stuck with their driver pairing for the 2024 season, with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu team-mates for the third straight year.