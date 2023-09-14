Alfa Romeo confirm driver line-up for 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alfa Romeo have announced that both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will remain with the team for the 2024 F1 season.

The pair, who have worked together at Alfa since the start of the 2022 campaign, will team up for a third consecutive season, Alfa confirmed on Thursday.

Bottas has a deal with the team until 2025 - signed upon his arrival from Mercedes at the end of 2021 - while Zhou has signed a one-year extension.

Alfa also confirmed that Theo Pourchaire, who is on the cusp of winning this year’s Formula 2 title, will be their reserve driver once again. 2024 will be Bottas’ 12th straight season in Formula 1 while Zhou, the first Chinese driver in the sport, will race at his home grand prix for the first time when the Chinese Grand Prix returns to the calendar in April.

“Signing again with the team is always a great feeling, especially when we know how things are shaping up,” Zhou said.

“I am proud to be part of Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake and grateful for their trust: I have been working extremely hard since day one and there is an incredible level of motivation to keep doing so every day forward.

“My relationship with Valtteri is really good, and we are working closely together and with the team to push everyone forward. I am also very excited about the opportunity to finally race with my team in China, in front of my home crowd.

“It will be a great moment and I’m proud to be able to share it with all those who have supported me.”

The Sauber-works team are being taken over by German giant Audi for the 2026 season when new regulations come into force.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will once again race for Alfa Romeo in 2024 (Getty Images)

Bottass added: “I have a feeling we have an exciting journey ahead of us, so I am happy and grateful to be able to look forward to 2024 knowing how the team is shaping up.

“There is a good atmosphere within our squad, I get along with Zhou and we both push each other hard to improve. There is an impressive amount of work going on behind the scenes, in Hinwil and beyond, and now that the line-up is set for next year, we can focus fully on improving, starting this weekend in Singapore already.

“Every step forward we make is a step forward for this year and next, so we are motivated to give everything we have every time we’re trackside or at the factory.”

Alfa have struggled for car performance so far this season and have only amassed 10 points after the first 14 races of the season. Bottas has six points, while Zhou has four.

They currently lie ninth in the Constructors’ Standings, with only AlphaTauri below them.