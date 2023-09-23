AlphaTauri confirm driver pairing for 2024 F1 grid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AlphaTauri will retain Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull’s sister team had a difficult choice between the duo and Liam Lawson, who has impressed filling in for the injured Ricciardo in the last three races.

But the New Zealander will return to Red Bull in a reserve role - with Ricciardo’s full-time return to F1 confirmed.

Tsunoda, competing at his home race in Japan this weekend, will race with the Faenza outfit for a fourth consecutive season.

Eight-time race winner Ricciardo replaced the axed Nyck de Vries after 10 races this season before injuring his hand in Zandvoort.

It remains to be seen whether Ricciardo will return in Qatar in two weeks’ time - if so, this weekend at Suzuka would be Lawson’s final race for the team.

The 21-year-old achieved the team’s best-finish with ninth at last Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix.