Audi top target for 2025 seat ahead of F1 entry revealed by Sauber chief

Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi admits that Carlos Sainz is their No 1 target for the team’s second seat next year.

The team, previously known as Alfa Romeo, become the Audi works team in 2026 and preparations are well underway for the German manufacturer’s entry into the sport.

Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg has already been confirmed for 2025, leaving one available seat next year. And while one of the current pairing of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu could retain their spot, Alunni Bravi finally confirmed the paddock’s open secret: that Ferrari driver Sainz is their top priority.

“Everybody knows that there is a top driver available in the market – it’s Carlos Sainz,” he said in Miami.

“I think that everybody would like to have Carlos on board. He is one of the best drivers.

“He shows [himself] to be extremely mature, a good driver to develop the car, to drive the team for the development but at the same time very consistent, very strong both in qualifying and race.”

Sainz will leave Ferrari at the end of the season – with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton replacing him – despite being the only non-Red Bull driver to record two victories since the 2022 season.

“I think that Ferrari has one of the best pairs of drivers,” Alunni Bravi added. “But we know also that the driver market is not dependent just by ourselves. It is dependent on different factors and there are many teams that are discussing with drivers and I think that there are several options for our team.

Sauber team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi confirmed that Carlos Sainz is their top target ( Getty Images )

Carlos Sainz is the only non-Red Bull driver to win two races since 2022 ( Getty Images )

“We will evaluate but now that we have announced Nico, there is no rush to make this choice. We are still at the very beginning. We are speaking with [Sainz] and other drivers… the decision is not an easy one.

“We are taking a decision that is not just impacting 2025 but also the future of the Audi works team. The driver line-up is important. It is not just the decision of a single driver.

“And all the options are on the table, starting from our current two drivers and find [the one] that could fit into the overall project.”

Sauber have endured a difficult start to the 2024 season. Neither Bottas nor Zhou have secured a point yet, leaving the team bottom of the standings alongside the only other team yet to score, Williams.

Zhou finished Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix in 14th place with Bottas in 16th.