A spectator at Formula 1’s Australian Grand Prix suffered a cut to his arm when struck by a piece of debris from Kevin Magnussen’s car, putting the spotlight on organisers’ safety protocols.

The spotlight is on the safety protocols of organisers at Albert Park after fans spilled onto the track before the race, won by Max Verstappen, concluded on Sunday night.

But spectator Will Sweet added to concerns as he told Australian radio station 3AW that he was standing with his fiancee on a packed hill just off turn two at Albert Park during Sunday’s race, when the Haas driver’s car hit the track-side barrier - sending his tyre and debris flying into the air.

“It slapped me in the arm and I was just standing there bleeding,” he said.

“My arm was covering where my neck would’ve been, but if that had hit my fiancee it would’ve got her in the head.

“I realised how big it was and how heavy it was. Part of it was shredded and really sharp, if it hit me in a different angle, it could’ve been horrendous.”

Sweet said the area he was standing was packed with young children around and that no race officials came to assist him.

“No one even came and looked,” he said.

“My fiancee was pretty spooked by it and borderline shell-shocked.”

F1 fan Will Sweet poses with the piece of debris which cut his arm at the Australian Grand Prix (Instagram - @willsweet1)

Sweet added that the debris from Magnussen’s car had flown “straight up, way over the fence” and into the crowd.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) boss Andrew Westacott said it looked like a “freak one-off” incident but insisted organisers would investigate.

“The debris fences are consistent around the world. We’re compliant with our FIA regulations,” he told Australian media on Monday.

At the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, a track marshal was killed when hit by the wheel of Jacques Villeneuve’s car following a crash with Williams’ Ralf Schumacher.

The spectator required medical assistance (Instagram - @willsweet1)

The AGPC is already under scrutiny after some fans invaded the track near the end of the race.

Late on Sunday, F1 stewards ordered the AGPC to urgently produce a “remediation plan” in response to security and safety failures.

The AGPC allow fans to enter the track once the race is over for the podium celebrations. Westacott said the AGPC had already started an investigation.

“This was clearly a breach of what is a very robust protocol, a protocol that’s been developed and improved every year,” he added.

Organisers said a crowd of 131,124 attended Albert Park on Sunday and a record total of 444,631 spectators across the race week.

The figure is higher than the United States’ Grand Prix attendance of 440,000 last year.

Additional reporting by Reuters