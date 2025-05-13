F1 releases new colourised Silverstone footage from first race in 1950 to mark 75th anniversary
Giuseppe Farina won the British Grand Prix with F1 using ‘advanced AI software’ to hand fans a glimpse of the sport on its 75th anniversary
Formula 1 has recognised its 75th anniversary by released previously unseen colorized footage of its first world championship race at Silverstone in 1950.
Seventy-five years ago, the iconic race track saw 21 cars on the grid for the British Grand Prix, also known as the European Grand Prix.
The race saw the Alfa Romeos dominate the beginning of F1, while Maseratis, Talbot Lago, Alta and ERA cars also took part, with “advanced AI software, reference imagery, and manual painting techniques” now showcasing the iconic moment for the sport.
There was no representation from Ferrari though, reports suggest a dispute between Enzo Ferrari and race organizers over the prize money, though debate has swirled around the competitiveness of the Scuderia against the formidable Alfas.
Ferrari, instead, would focus on competing in Monaco the following weekend.
Alfa secured a remarkable 1-2-3-4 in qualifying and a four-car front row with Giuseppe Farina, Luigi Fagioli, Juan Manuel Fangio and Reg Parnell. And Farina, Fagioli and Parnell would take the three places on the podium.
The Talbot-Lagos of Yves Giraud-Cantabous and Louis Rosier finished two laps behind but had enough to claim fourth and fifth to secure valuable points, while Fangio retired thanks to a broken oil pipe.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “75 years ago today our sport roared to life, and we are privileged to continue the incredible legacy of the brave drivers who raced for the ultimate prize on this day in 1950. It is fantastic to see this footage brought to life in full colour, and an amazing way to mark this historic moment.
“Today is a day when we can pay tribute to those who have come before us; drivers, engineers, team owners and of course, our fans, without whom we would not be in the position we are today. For 75 years we have innovated and driven the world forward, exciting our fans with feats of human endurance and speed that continue to amaze. Here is to the next 75 years and beyond for this incredible sport. Avanti Tutta!”
