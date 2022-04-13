Formula 1 warned against calendar changes after Moto GP issues
Twenty-three grands prix are scheduled for this season, with as many as 30 possible from 2025 according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali
Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.
The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.
There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.
“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per GP Fans. “Not just for us, but I think it’s already the case in MotoGP or some other events.
“We’ll have to take care about the circuits that we are doing and the way that we are organising the race, because at one stage it will become tricky to be on time for every single event.
“But to be the first, second or third race in the championship, I’m not sure it makes a big difference because before Race 1 we have testing.
“It’s even more challenging for us to do Race 1 in Australia, because very often we are not ready for Race 1.”
An agreement that is currently in place dictates that the F1 calendar cannot feature more than 24 races until 2025. That limit is expected to be met in coming seasons, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said that as many as 30 events could make up the calendar after 2025.
The 2021 MotoGP season consisted of 18 grands prix, with 21 scheduled for this year overall.
