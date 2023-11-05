Charles Leclerc crashes on formation lap in dramatic start to Brazilian Grand Prix
Leclerc was meant to start alongside Max Verstappen on the front row but crashed his Ferrari on his way to the grid
Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Brazilian Grand Prix before the race even started on Sunday.
The Ferrari car, starting second on the grid alongside Max Verstappen, had a hydraulics failure on the formation lap.
Leclerc’s car smashed into the wall, with his power steering failing, in a dramatic start to the proceedings at Interlagos.
“I lost the hydraulics, why am I so unlucky,” he said on team radio.
A red flag after the first lap of the race saw Leclerc try to recover his Ferrari and rejoin the race, but to no avail.
“When I lost the steering wheel... I know what it is, I cannot go into too much detail,” Leclerc saif afterwards.
“I spun and hit the wall, I couldn’t do anything.”
It is not the first time Leclerc has not started a race on the front row: in 2021, he qualified on pole for his home race in Monaco.
But a drive shaft issue meant his Ferrari car could not start the race.
