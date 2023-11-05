Charles Leclerc crashes on formation lap in dramatic start to Brazilian Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc crashed out of the Brazilian Grand Prix before the race even started on Sunday.

The Ferrari car, starting second on the grid alongside Max Verstappen, had a hydraulics failure on the formation lap.

Leclerc’s car smashed into the wall, with his power steering failing, in a dramatic start to the proceedings at Interlagos.

“I lost the hydraulics, why am I so unlucky,” he said on team radio.

A red flag after the first lap of the race saw Leclerc try to recover his Ferrari and rejoin the race, but to no avail.

“When I lost the steering wheel... I know what it is, I cannot go into too much detail,” Leclerc saif afterwards.

“I spun and hit the wall, I couldn’t do anything.”

It is not the first time Leclerc has not started a race on the front row: in 2021, he qualified on pole for his home race in Monaco.

But a drive shaft issue meant his Ferrari car could not start the race.