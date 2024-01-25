Charles Leclerc signs new Ferrari contract ahead of 2024 F1 season

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charles Leclerc has signed a new deal at Ferrari, keeping him with the Scuderia beyond the 2024 season.

Monegasque driver Leclerc has been with Ferrari since 2019 and has claimed five victories with the team, though is without a win since July 2022.

However, Ferrari have been keen to tie the 26-year-old down to fresh terms, with his old contract expiring at the end of the new season.

That new extension has now been confirmed and although the length has not been publicised, various Italian media outlets state that it runs until 2029.

"I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come," Leclerc said.

"This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari driver academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years.

"However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race.

"My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy."

Charles Leclerc has signed a new deal with Ferrari (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Leclerc finished second in the drivers’ championship in 2022, though his title challenge to Max Verstappen fell away after winning two of the opening three races.

The Monegasque has impressed the most in qualifying - claiming 23 pole positions in total - but has struggled on a Sunday converting pole to a race victory.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur added: “Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now.

“His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration.

“We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals.”

Leclerc’s last win came in Austria in July 2022, while his team-mate Carlos Sainz won last year’s Singapore Grand Prix - the only non-Red Bull victory of the 2023 season.

Sainz’s deal runs out at the end of this year, with negotiations believed to be ongoing regarding an extension.

The 2024 F1 season, featuring a record 24 races, starts on Saturday 2 March with the Bahrain Grand Prix.