Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

US F1 hopeful Colton Herta doesn’t want to get seat as ‘an exception’

The American IndyCar race winner doesn’t qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in F1

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Tuesday 20 September 2022 11:40
Comments
(Getty Images)

Colton Herta insists he doesn’t want to enter Formula 1 as “an exception” with his hopes of a grid slot in 2023 appearing dead in the water.

The American IndyCar race winner does not have the points required to qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in Formula 1.

Red Bull, for their sister team AlphaTauri, were hopeful that world motorsport’s governing body would make an exception for Herta to compete in F1.

However despite talks over the past few weeeks, the FIA remain unmoved on their stance, leaving Herta’s F1’s prospects in tatters for the time being.

The 22-year-old does not have the required 40 points on his licence, with successes in IndyCar equating to less weight than Formula 2.

Recommended

“I can understand the FIA’s position,” Herta told Autosport. “I just feel that IndyCar is underrepresented in the superlicence points structure. But from their point of view, with the current points structure, I get it. And I don’t want to come in as ‘an exception.’”

“I think it was possible to do something like [Asian Regional Formula], but I feel like I shouldn’t have to go race in a feeder series after I’ve been a professional driver for four years. So I didn’t fully consider it.

“Zak Brown [McLaren CEO] said he’d be interested to run me in FP1s but he wouldn’t want to put me in a McLaren if I had a contract with AlphaTauri: it’s kind of going against your team!

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that AlphaTauri are now progressing without Herta in their plans for 2023

(Getty Images)

“I appreciate all the effort Zak has made for me – he’s been great to me. There’s been a lot of stuff in the news but he’s been completely transparent to me all along, and it’s been great to work with him.”

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that AlphaTauri are now progressing without Herta in their plans for 2023, with Nyck de Vries now a contender should Pierre Gasly leave for Alpine.

Recommended

“We’re proceeding without Herta,” Marko said.

“It’s a shame the FIA didn’t recognise the value of an American driver in Formula 1, especially with three F1 races in the booming American market.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in