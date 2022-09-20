US F1 hopeful Colton Herta doesn’t want to get seat as ‘an exception’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colton Herta insists he doesn’t want to enter Formula 1 as “an exception” with his hopes of a grid slot in 2023 appearing dead in the water.

The American IndyCar race winner does not have the points required to qualify for the FIA superlicence needed to compete in Formula 1.

Red Bull, for their sister team AlphaTauri, were hopeful that world motorsport’s governing body would make an exception for Herta to compete in F1.

However despite talks over the past few weeeks, the FIA remain unmoved on their stance, leaving Herta’s F1’s prospects in tatters for the time being.

The 22-year-old does not have the required 40 points on his licence, with successes in IndyCar equating to less weight than Formula 2.

“I can understand the FIA’s position,” Herta told Autosport. “I just feel that IndyCar is underrepresented in the superlicence points structure. But from their point of view, with the current points structure, I get it. And I don’t want to come in as ‘an exception.’”

“I think it was possible to do something like [Asian Regional Formula], but I feel like I shouldn’t have to go race in a feeder series after I’ve been a professional driver for four years. So I didn’t fully consider it.

“Zak Brown [McLaren CEO] said he’d be interested to run me in FP1s but he wouldn’t want to put me in a McLaren if I had a contract with AlphaTauri: it’s kind of going against your team!

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that AlphaTauri are now progressing without Herta in their plans for 2023 (Getty Images)

“I appreciate all the effort Zak has made for me – he’s been great to me. There’s been a lot of stuff in the news but he’s been completely transparent to me all along, and it’s been great to work with him.”

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirmed that AlphaTauri are now progressing without Herta in their plans for 2023, with Nyck de Vries now a contender should Pierre Gasly leave for Alpine.

“We’re proceeding without Herta,” Marko said.

“It’s a shame the FIA didn’t recognise the value of an American driver in Formula 1, especially with three F1 races in the booming American market.”