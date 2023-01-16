For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drive to Survive will soon return to Netflix once again as is annual tradition.

Season five will be here next month and the streaming platform has also shared a teaser trailer.

Season four looked back on the explosive 2021 season where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton went toe-to-toe and pushed each other so hard they went into the final race of the season on equal points. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix turned into one of the most controversial sports moments as Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the last lap.

While Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes did not challenge for the title in 2022, the team did progress as the season went on. It was a year when Red Bull and Verstappen dominated after a bright start from Ferrari fell away as their strategy decisions were repeatedly scrutinised.

Verstappen’s eventual crowning as back-to-back champion was not without controversy though as the Dutchman did not even know he was World Champion until he was told by race officials. While waiting in the cooldown room to take his place atop the podium in Japan, he was told that he had won the Drivers Championship, causing confusion as he asked “are you sure?”

The confusion stemmed from a rain-soaked race where full points were not awarded due to the number of laps completed.

(Getty Images)

When will it be released?

The fifth season of the hit documentary will be released on 24 February 2023.

The show usually comes out in March, ahead of the following season. The 2023 season of the F1 begins on 03 March in Bahrain and so the documentary is expected to come out shortly before.

Where can fans watch?

When the documentary is released, the full season will be available to watch on streaming service Netflix. There are expected to be 10 episodes.