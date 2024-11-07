F1 drivers led by George Russell slam FIA chief over misconduct row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Formula One drivers have asked the FIA to treat them like adults amid the sport’s swearing row and urged president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to consider his own “language”.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have both been punished in recent weeks, with the Dutchman asked to “accomplish some work of public interest” after describing his car as “f*****” during a news conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ben Sulayem said in an interview with Autosport ahead of that race that the grid’s stars had a responsibility to stop swearing on the radio and that they should not act like rappers.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who urged Verstappen to ignore the sanction, said he believed those comments carried a “racial element” as the row escalated.

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, of which Mercedes driver George Russell is a director, have been considering their response since and have criticised Ben Sulayem’s tone.

“There is a difference between swearing intended to insult others and more casual swearing, such as you might use to describe bad weather, or indeed an inanimate object such as an F1 car, or a driving situation,” an open letter from the GDPA on behalf of the Grand Prix Drivers read.

“We urge the FIA president to consider his own tone and language when talking to our member drivers, or indeed about them, whether in a public forum or otherwise.

open image in gallery President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been urged to consider his “language” (David Davis/PA) ( PA Archive )

“Our members are professional drivers, racing in Formula 1, the pinnacle of international motorsport. They are the gladiators and every racing weekend they put on a great show for the fans.

“Further, our members are adults. They do not need to be given instructions by the media about matters as trivial as the wearing of jewellery or underpants.”

Hamilton had a long-running duel with Ben Sulayem over the wearing of jewellery in his Mercedes cockpit.

Hamilton was forced to remove his nose stud ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix before he was afforded an FIA medical exemption to wear the piercings following “concerns about disfigurement” the following season.

The GDPA letter also addresses concerns over where the money from fines is distributed, asking the sport’s governing body for transparency.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton has had a long-standing row with Mohammed Ben Sulayem (David Davis/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport,” the letter continued.

“For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA president to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.

“We have also relayed our concerns about the negative image financial fines bring to the sport.

“We once again request the FIA president provides financial transparency and direct, open dialogue with us.”

The PA news agency has contacted the FIA for comment.