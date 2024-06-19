F1 reveal new London venue after Madrid and Vienna success

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula 1 Exhibition is moving to the ExCeL centre in London this summer after successful editions in Madrid and Vienna.

The critically acclaimed show will pay homage to the history and tradition of the British Grand Prix, as well as feature state-of-the-art simulators and a design lab, taking a deep dive into the technology of an F1 car.

The fourth edition of the exhibition – following a successful North American version in Toronto too – will open on 23 August, less than a month after the ExCeL hosts the finale to the 2024 Formula E season.

Among the other elements showcased at the exhibition will be Romain Grosjean’s burnt-out Haas car from his fiery crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, with more cars and attractions to be announced in due course.

The inaugural show opened in Madrid last year and was the biggest temporary show of the year in the Spanish capital, while Vienna has seen ticket sales surpass that of Madrid in the last few weeks.

“It’s been incredible to see how fans around the world have reacted to the exhibition since opening last year,” Timothy Harvey, lead curator and producer of the Formula 1 Exhibition, said.

“London was always going to be an incredibly special location for us, so I am looking forward to what’s to come. Each show recognises the national heritage of its host location, and as Britain is the home of racing this will be a really special show.

The F1 Exhibition will move to London’s ExCel centre this summer, opening on 23 August ( F1 )

Romain Grosjean’s burnt-out Haas car will feature at the show ( F1 Exhibition )

“There’s also some fantastic soon-to-be-announced additions coming to London, including incredible cars - I can’t wait to open our doors!”

F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer added: ““It’s fitting to bring The F1 Exhibition to the UK capital and pay tribute to the British teams, drivers and personalities who have etched themselves into F1 history.

“The F1 Exhibition has been incredibly popular since its launch in Madrid, and successful runs in Vienna and Toronto prove that it is a great way to engage with both hardcore fans and new audiences, whilst extending F1’s reach beyond the racetrack.

“London is one of the most cultural vibrant cities in the world, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to the show.”