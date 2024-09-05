F2 champion insists it’s ‘unfair’ that Antonelli and Bearman are promoted to F1

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Theo Pourchaire believes it is “unfair” that drivers who win Formula 2 cannot find a route into F1 – while Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman have been promoted to the 20-driver grid.

Sauber-affiliated driver Pourchaire won last year’s F2 championship at the age of 20 and has been racing in IndyCar this season with McLaren.

The 2022 F2 winner Felipe Drugovich is also currently not racing in F1 and is a reserve driver for Aston Martin.

However, the likes of Antonelli, Bearman and Jack Doohan will all make the step up next year, with Franco Colapinto also racing for Williams until the end of the season.

“From the outside for sure, if you’re in my shoes, it seems unfair,” French driver Pourchaire told Motorsport.com.

“I think it’s unfair for Drugovich, for example, who won the [F2] title. That’s how it is, that’s the world of F1. I really hope to get my chance one day, I’m ready to give everything.

“I did my best on track. Some people say I won the championship in my third year in F2 and it doesn’t sound great but I won it when I was 20.

“I’m the youngest race winner in F2 and F3 so I have nothing to prove. I just need an opportunity, that’s all.”

Italian 18-year-old Antonelli was last week confirmed to be George Russell’s partner at Mercedes next year, replacing Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton, while Scuderia reserve Bearman will team up with Esteban Ocon at Haas. Australian driver Doohan will replace Ocon at Alpine.

Theo Pourchaire won last year’s Formula 2 championship ( Getty Images )

Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman will race in F1 next year ( Getty Images )

Pourchaire is a candidate for the second seat at Sauber next year alongside Nico Hulkenberg, though experienced Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas is said to be the favourite at this stage. Sauber - soon-to-be Audi in 2026 - chief Mattia Binotto did reveal that 21-year-old Pourchaire is under consideration for the second seat.

“Theo is our reserve driver, he’s already part of the family and have no doubt that he is in our list” the ex-Ferrari boss said.

“Gabriel [Bortoleto] is doing very well in F2. I think he’s shown to be a great talent and, certainly, we are looking to what he is doing as we are looking to many others.

“I don’t see those as the only names which have our attention. There are many names on the list with great potential, great expertise, great experience. It’s a matter of needing to judge what is more important for us in the short, medium and long term and go for a clear plan which today I do not really have an answer.”

China’s F1 star Zhou Guanyu, who has been with Sauber for three years, is also desperate to retain his seat at the team.