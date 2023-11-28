F1 fans spark chaos with brawl at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of F1 fans were embroiled in a fight at a trackside party following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

Footage emerged online on Sunday night of a group of fans at an after-party, with Red Bull branding, brawling at the Yas Marina Circuit opposite the marina between turns 11 and 12.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows a man in a white t-shirt repeatedly punching and throwing items at a man in a blue and white jacket.

In different videos posted online, other fans appear to fight before security steps in. It is unclear what provoked the brawl, which took place with “All of the Lights” by Kanye West blaring through the speakers.

F1 and the Yas Marina Circuit have been approached for comment. Footage of the fight has been viewed more than one million times.

It is not the first time this season that F1 fans have fought in the stands. A supporter was banned for life from Formula 1 races after attacking two Ferrari fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix last month.

The scrap in the stands followed Sergio Perez having to retire from his home race in front of a gutted Mexican crowd.

The Red Bull driver collided with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on lap one of the race, spinning off track and sustaining irreparable damage to the floor of his car.

Later, footage emerged online of fighting in the Foro Sol Stadium grandstand, with one spectator throwing punches at two fans dressed in red, the colours of Ferrari.

The spectator was then put into a chokehold by another fan, before being ejected from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit by security.

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi for a record-extending 19th win of the season.