F1 fan banned for life after attacking Ferrari supporters in Mexico
Footage online shows a spectator throwing punches at two Ferrari fans in the Foro Sol stadium section
A fan has been banned from Formula 1 races for life after attacking two Ferrari supporters during the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday.
The scrap in the stands followed Sergio Perez having to retire from his home race in front of a gutted Mexican crowd.
The Red Bull driver collided with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on lap one of the race, spinning off track and sustaining irreparable damage to the floor of his car.
Later, footage emerged online of fighting in the Foro Sol Stadium grandstand, with one spectator throwing punches at two fans dressed in red, the colours of Ferrari.
The spectator was then put into a chokehold by another fan, before being ejected from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit by security.
F1 later stated that the fan has been given a ban for life.
Leclerc, who finished third in a race won by Max Verstappen, was jeered by the Mexican crowd after the grand prix.
“A lot of booing!” said a surprised Leclerc, after his tough reception.
“Guys, honestly I had nowhere to go! Unfortunately, I touched Checo, I had nowhere to go.
“It ended the race of Checo. It’s life, I’m disappointed to end the race of Checo, I honestly had nowhere to go!”
Perez did not blame the Monegasque driver for the incident.
“I had a tremendous start, the gap was there,” said Perez.
“I had the chance to take the lead, I went for it - I wasn’t expecting Charles to be in the middle and to brake that late. There was simply no room for three cars, it was a racing incident.
“Especially [being] at your home grand prix and two times on the podium, I wanted to give it all – and totally went for it. It’s really sad but I’m extremely proud of myself and the team. We had the best start of the year, we just went for it.
“Our pace is there, we knew what was wrong. The results will come, I’m not concerned about it - I’m more sad with the end result.”