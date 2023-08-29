F2 champion Felipe Drugovich to feature for Aston Martin at Italian Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll for first practice at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Brazilian driver Drugovich, who joined Aston as a test and reserve driver after winning the F2 championship last year, will take one of Aston’s prerequisite rookie practice slots at Monza.

Drugovich has happy memories of Monza as it was the track where he clinched the F2 title last year.

It will be the 23-year-old’s second taste of action behind the AMR23, having previously filled in for Stroll during pre-season testing in Bahrain after the Canadian injured his wrists a few weeks before the 2023 season.

“The car felt great when I drove it in pre-season testing and it will be fascinating to feel how it has improved since then,” said Drugovich.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator helping to develop the car so understanding how that correlates to the real thing will be super valuable for me too.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for me to demonstrate what I’ve learnt through my testing programme. Since Bahrain I’ve done many more miles in an F1 car so I have an even better understanding of how I can deliver valuable feedback for the team.”

Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 for Aston Martin at the Italian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

All 10 teams are required to fill one FP1 slot per season with a rookie opportunity per car. Robert Shwartzman replaced Carlos Sainz for Ferrari last week in Zandvoort.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: “We are delighted to provide Felipe with another opportunity to drive the AMR23.

“He demonstrated his capabilities in pre-season testing, with a vital contribution to the team’s initial development of the car.

“Monza will offer another chance for Felipe to work closely with the engineers and mechanics and build his confidence in a