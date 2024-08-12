Fernando Alonso sets ‘champions’ target for Aston Martin despite recent struggles

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Fernando Alonso is optimistic about his future at Aston Martin despite the team’s recent struggles – and maintains that Aston want to be “champions” in the next few years.

The outfit owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll stormed to second on the grid at the start of 2023 and were Red Bull’s closest challengers, with two-time world champion Alonso claiming six podiums in the first eight races.

However, Alonso has only claimed two podiums in the 14 months since and has failed to finish in the top three so far this season, with a best finish of fifth in Saudi Arabia in March.

Yet with Aston reportedly the frontrunners to land the signature of Red Bull design guru Adrian Newey and a new state-of-the-art factory recently opening in Silverstone, the 43-year-old Spaniard remains buoyant about the team’s future.

“I’m enjoying the journey,” Alonso said. “We want to be champions. We want to be competitive next year and also take the big opportunity in 2026.

“It’s not the time to be frustrated. It’s time to enjoy the process of becoming a big team.”

Alonso is ninth in the drivers’ world championship standings after 14 races this year, with Aston distinctly the fifth-best team on the grid behind Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

But Alonso refused to be downbeat despite this year’s difficulties.

Fernando Alonso is ninth in the drivers’ standings after 14 races this season ( Getty Images )

"No, I will not call it frustration,” Alonso added. “I think it’s the nature of the sport. At the end of the day, we are not happy with our position, that’s for sure.

“But in December, only one guy will be happy. Probably the second guy will be more frustrated than me in Abu Dhabi, the third guy and the fourth and things like that.

“So that’s the nature of the sport.”

F1 returns with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort – a track where Alonso finished on the podium last year – on 23-25 August.