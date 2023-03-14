Fred Vasseur responds to reports of Charles Leclerc meeting with Ferrari chairman
Leclerc endured a disappointing start to the 2023 season after being forced to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix
Fred Vasseur was calm after reports suggested Charles Leclerc had met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann after the Bahrain Grand Prix.
There were reports that the Monegasque driver had requested a meeting with Elkann after being forced to retire while positioned in third in Sakhir, due to an engine issue.
His teammate Carlos Sainz finished in fourth, while last season’s main rivals Red Bull dominated the race with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez taking first and second place.
Ahead of the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, Ferrari team principal Vasseur has moved to quell any rumours that any meeting was not long in the works.
Speaking to Auto Hebdo, the Frenchman claimed that meetings with Elkann and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna were planned and that nothing out of the ordinary has taken place.
“We spoke with the drivers, Elkann and Vigna after winter testing, and we will all speak again together after Imola”, he said. “These meetings are planned.”
Vasseur added that as team principal at Ferrari he has “resources and decision-making power that I have never had anywhere else.”
Nevertheless, Ferrari will be looking to improve on last week’s result on Sunday in Jeddah, hoping to maintain the confidence of Leclerc after a disappointing start.
Some have tipped Ferrari to do well on a high-speed track that is expected to be a better fit for their car.
Verstappen himself tipped it to be a closer race. During the post-race press conference in Bahrain, he told media that, “in terms of race pace”, he expects “that everyone is closer in Jeddah.”
The Dutchman added: “You have a lot more straights, fast corners and a lot less degradation. I think Ferrari is quite quick on the straight which in Jeddah, of course, is very nice to have.
