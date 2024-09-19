Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



F1’s governing body says it’s “reviewing data” from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after doubts emerged over the legality of McLaren’s rear-wing.

Oscar Piastri executed one of the drives of the year to take victory in Baku, overtaking pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and retaining the lead to take the win.

Yet footage from McLaren’s rearward-facing onboard camera raised questions from teams up and down the paddock about the legality of the wing, with many liking it to a “mini-DRS.”

The footage shows the top aspect of the rear-wing rotating back at speed on the straights, with this change in attitude opening up the slot gap for less drag and boosting top speed. It passed mandatory deflection tests in the pit-lane and does therefore conform to the current regulations.

Yet ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, the FIA have released a statement confirming that they are “closely monitoring” the situation.

The statement read: “The FIA is closely monitoring the flexibility of bodywork on all cars and reserves the right to request teams to make modifications at any point during the season.

“However, if a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance, and no further action will be taken.

“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality, and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

The doubt surrounds whether deliberately designing a wing to flex in this manner goes against the FIA’s guidance.

In technical directive (TD34), the FIA state that it does not consider legal “designs whose structural characteristics are altered by secondary parameters, so as to produce (whilst running at the track) a different deflection characteristic than when stationary during the FIA checks. Examples of secondary parameters could be temperature, aerodynamic load etc.”

Piastri’s team-mate Lando Norris trails championship leader Max Verstappen by 59 points heading into this weekend in Singapore.