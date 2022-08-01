George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Russell took aim at Red Bull and Ferrari for “pushing the regulations” after the Brit finished on the podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old had earned the first pole position of his career in Budapest on Saturday before Max Verstappen stormed through the field to win his eighth race of the season, with Russell having to settle for third place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes were hampered by porpoisng and bouncing throughout the first half of the 2022 season, with constant problems with their floor damaging their Championship prospects.

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in June, the FIA issued a new technical directive with the intention of limiting the porposing by cracking down on so-called “flexi-floors”, with the deadline coming for the first race after the summer break in Belgium.

Russell believes that while Mercedes have “respected” the regulations, Ferrari and Red Bull have “pushed” them and hope that the new rules have an adverse impact on Red Bull and Ferrari.

“Spa is going to be interesting,” Russell said. “There is some changes to some of the regulations which may bring other teams towards us. I think we as a team have a lot of confidence in ourselves and faith that we are doing a great job and there’s no reason we can’t be in the mix.

“There is no doubt Ferrari and Red Bull have pushed the regulations in that regard and we have respected it as the regulation was intended.”

“There’s no guarantee that it would bring them closer to us. We know if it was on our car it would make us slower. There’s no guarantees, every car is different but it’s not going to help them that’s for sure.”

Russell finished on the podium in Hungary alongside Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton (AFP via Getty Images)

Red Bull boss Christian Horner, however, dismissed claims the directive will impact the consutructors leaders, who currently have a 97-point gap to Ferrari in second with nine races left.

“Ferrari still has a quick car and Mercedes are coming back at us. Maybe we don’t need no technical directive in Spa,’ Horner said.

“The technical directive has no effect on us. We need quick clarification on what the rules are for 2023. I hope as early as this week. It’s ten past midnight for next year and Cinderella has already left.”