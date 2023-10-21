For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

George Russell admits he was “off the pace” during Friday’s action at the United States Grand Prix.

Russell was fifth-fastest during qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix, while his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton was third-quickest at the Circuit of the Americas.

Yet after a difficult first practice session too, Russell seemed somewhat confused as to why he struggled but stated given his shortcomings, he was satisfied with his fifth-place starting spot for Sunday.

“For me, it’s been a challenging day,” Russell said after qualifying.

“Been off the pace, don’t know why. Strange day for me so I’m actually pleased with P5.

“There were times that it didn’t look like we’d make Q3. I’ll take it on my shoulders, I’ve been off the pace today and don’t know why.

“P5 is a great place to start on Sunday and we could have been much further down the order, so I’m satisfied with that position.”

George Russell was perplexed at his lack of pace on Friday (Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc claimed pole position after an impressive Q3 in Austin, with Lando Norris alongside him in second.

Max Verstappen was on pole but his final lap time was deleted for exceeding track limits at the penultimate turn, moments after he slammed his team on radio too.

The 2023 world champion will start sixth on the grid with his team-mate Sergio Perez in ninth on what was a tricky day for Red Bull.