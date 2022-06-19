F1 grid today: Starting positions for Canadian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know ahead of the ninth race of the 2022 F1 season
Max Verstappen will start on pole position at today’s Canadian Grand Prix after he dominated qualifying in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.
Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on top of the weather to take his first front-row start in over a decade.
Carlos Sainz starts third for Ferrari with Lewis Hamilton able to compete near the top of the field due to the inclement weather, the seven-time world champion taking fourth for Mercedes.
It was a fine session for the Haas team, who locked out the third row of the grid with Kevin Magnussen fifth and Mick Schumacher sixth. Esteban Ocon was seventh in the second Alpine with George Russell eighth for Mercedes after his risk of running on dry tyres towards the end of qualifying backfiring as he spun out.
Daniel Ricciardo and Guanyu Zhou rounded out the top 10 as Verstappen’s nearest title protagonists were left flagging. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start 19th after replacing several parts of his power unit while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out in the second qualifying session and is down in 13th as a result.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Canadian Grand Prix race?
Sunday 19 June
- Race: 7pm BST
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the starting grid?
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
- Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Kevin Magnussen - Haas
- Mick Schumacher - Haas
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo
- Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
- Alexander Albon - Williams
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
- Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
- Nicholas Latifi - Williams
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
Driver championship
Max Verstappen has extended his lead at the top of the drivers’ championship, and right now his closest rival is his teammate Sergio Perez. That will change, you suspect, if Ferrari can get on top of their reliability issues because clearly Charles Leclerc has the pace in qualifying, but with only a few days until the Canadian Grand Prix gets under way, Ferrari do not have much time to get their car right.
1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 150 points.
2. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 129.
3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 116.
4. George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 99.
5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 83.
6. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 62.
7. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 40.
9. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 31.
10. Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 16.
11. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 16.
12. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 15.
13. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 15.
14. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 13.
15. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, Alphatauri, 11.
16. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, 3.
17. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 2.
18. Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 1.
Constructors’ championship
Red Bull have extended their lead over Ferrari with a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, as Verstappen and Perez collected a one-two and Ferrari recorded a double retirement. The gap between the two teams is now 80 points, and Red Bull are putting themselves in an excellent position to finally win the manufacturers’ prize after so much Mercedes domination.
1. Red Bull Racing, 279.
2. Ferrari, 199.
3. Mercedes, 161.
4. McLaren, 65.
5. Alpine, 47.
6. Alfa Romeo Racing, 41.
7. Alphatauri, 27.
8. Haas F1 Team, 15.
9. Aston Martin, 15.
10. Williams, 3.
