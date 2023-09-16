F1 grid: Starting positions for Singapore Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen is chasing another victory - what would be his 11th in a row - as Formula 1 returns to Asia for the popular Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen broke the record for the most consecutive race wins last time out at Monza, overtaking Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz to win his 10th race in a row. The Dutchman is cruising to a third-straight F1 world championship and currently has a 145-point lead in the standings to team-mate Sergio Perez, though cannot clinch the title in Singapore.

It was an improved performance from Ferrari in Italy, with Sainz securing his first podium of the year and Charles Leclerc finishing fourth, while the Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell followed up their new contracts with sixth and fifth place respectively. Williams’ Alex Albon was a standout once again, finishing seventh.

Perez won last year’s wet race under the lights in Singapore - a venue where Verstappen is yet to triumph in his career. Lewis Hamilton is a four-time winner in Marina Bay.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 17 September

Race: 1pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Singapore will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 11:30am (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 5:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Singapore on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Max Verstappen has never won in Singapore (AP)

What is the starting grid?

Top-15: TBC

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Oscar Piastri

18) Logan Sargeant

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Lance Stroll

Driver Standings

1) Max Verstappen - 364 points

2) Sergio Perez - 219 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 164 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 117 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 111 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 79 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Liam Lawson - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1) Red Bull - 583 points

2) Mercedes - 273 points

3) Ferrari - 228 points

4) Aston Martin - 217 points

5) McLaren - 115 points

6) Alpine - 73 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 11 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 3 points

What is the 2023 F1 calendar?

ROUND 16 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 15-17 September

ROUND 17 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 22-24 September

ROUND 18 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 6-8 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 20-22 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 27-29 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 3-5 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 16-18 November

ROUND 23 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 24-26 November