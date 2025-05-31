F1 next rolls on to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix and the last edition of the event to take place in Catalunya.

The Spanish GP will relocate to Madrid next year, though Barcelona is expected to finish its current contract with a final race in 2026.

Lando Norris won last time out in Monaco, reducing the gap in the world championship to leader and teammate Oscar Piastri to just three points. Charles Leclerc finished in second for Ferrari’s second podium of the season.

Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in Monaco, won last year’s race in Spain while Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing further improvement, particularly in light of a new FIA clampdown on flexi-wings this weekend.

What is the starting grid?

When is the Spanish Grand Prix?

All times BST

Saturday 31 May

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 1 June

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Barcelona on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Spanish Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help.

F1 driver standings

1. Oscar Piastri – 161 points

2. Lando Norris – 158 points

3. Max Verstappen – 136 points

4. George Russell – 99 points

5. Charles Leclerc – 79 points

6. Lewis Hamilton – 63 points

7. Kimi Antonelli – 48 points

8. Alex Albon – 42 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 20 points

10. Isack Hadjar – 15 points

11. Lance Stroll – 14 points

12. Carlos Sainz – 13 points

13. Yuki Tsunoda – 10 points

14. Liam Lawson – 8 points

15. Pierre Gasly – 7 points

16. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

17. Ollie Bearman – 6 points

18. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

19. Jack Doohan – 0 points

20. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

F1 constructor standings

1. McLaren - 317 points

2. Mercedes - 147 points

3. Red Bull - 143 points

4. Ferrari - 142 points

5. Williams - 54 points

6. Haas - 26 points

7. Racing Bulls - 22 points

8. Aston Martin - 14 points

9. Alpine - 7 points

10. Sauber - 6 points

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December