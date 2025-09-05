Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
F1 Italian GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton on track in Monza

Follow live F1 updates from Monza with practice on Friday at the final European race of the season

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 05 September 2025 10:47 BST
Lewis Hamilton re-enacts Ferrari's passionate fans ahead of Italian GP

F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.

Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.

READ: Lewis Hamilton looks to evoke spirit of Niki Lauda as he eyes Monza spark

Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.

However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.

Driver Standings heading into Monza

Piastri now has a 34-point lead over Norris after the Brit’s unfortunate retirement in Zandvoort:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 309 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 275 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 205 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points

13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points

16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points

17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 12 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:47

Start times this weekend in Monza:

All times BST

Friday 5 September

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 6 September

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 7 September

  • Race: 2pm
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:43

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson5 September 2025 10:42

