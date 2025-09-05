F1 Italian GP LIVE: Practice start time and schedule with Lewis Hamilton on track in Monza
Follow live F1 updates from Monza with practice on Friday at the final European race of the season
F1 returns to the home of Ferrari, Monza, for the Italian Grand Prix and round 16 of the 2025 season this weekend.
Oscar Piastri won last time out in Zandvoort in what could be a season-defining moment in the world championship, with Lando Norris retiring from second place due to a mechanical issue. As a result, the Australian holds a healthy 34-point lead over his McLaren teammate with just nine races to go.
Meanwhile, Ferrari endured a Dutch Grand Prix to forget with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashing out. Both drivers will be looking to bounce back at the Scuderia’s home track, where the Monegasque won in memorable scenes last year.
However, Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty to contend with for Sunday’s race due to a yellow-flag infringement prior to the race in Zandvoort. Elsewhere, Max Verstappen finished second at his home race and will be eyeing another podium in northern Italy.
Driver Standings heading into Monza
Piastri now has a 34-point lead over Norris after the Brit’s unfortunate retirement in Zandvoort:
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 184 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 151 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 64 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 37 points
11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points
12. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 30 points
13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 16 points
17. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
18. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Start times this weekend in Monza:
All times BST
Friday 5 September
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 6 September
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 7 September
- Race: 2pm
